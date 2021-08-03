Alliance Tractor & Implement – FULL TIME EXPERIENCED AG SERVICE DIESEL TECHNICIAN
FULL TIME EXPERIENCED AG SERVICE DIESEL TECHNICIAN Benefits include - $52K-$72K per year DOE plus incentives and bonuses; tool reimbursement program; health insurance with vision and dental available; holidays, sick leave, and vacation; life insurance and Air Med Care policy; relocation assistance available for an exceptionally qualified candidate. Job description – Technician will work on a variety of agricultural and some industrial equipment. Technician is expected to diagnose a variety of problems with the equipment including but not limited to mechanical, electrical, air conditioning, hydraulic, and operator error. Technician will create an action plan to remedy the problem and document problem and solution in a written summary. Job requirements – Must have a minimum of 3 years' experience as a service technician.
