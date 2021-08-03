Alliance Tractor & Implement – FULL TIME EXPERIENCED AG SERVICE DIESEL TECHNICIAN

Airport Line Technician Year-Round, Part-Time Position Wage Rate: $15.06 - $20.84 / hour - depending on qualifications Hours: Must be flexible - weekends/holidays/on call, after hours as needed: 15-25 hours/week Summary of Position: The Town of Buena Vista is seeking an energetic, reliable, and well-organized person to serve as a permanent, part-time Line Technician at the Airport. Must be prepared to work some weekends and holidays and be 'on call' outside of normal business hours a few days a week. This position performs a variety of duties related to providing services to general aviation aircraft, crews and passengers in addition to general airport and equipment maintenance, aircraft fueling, recordkeeping, and collection of fees. The Position requires reliability, a positive attitude and enthusiasm for responsive customer service, and meticulous attention to detail to safely work around aircraft and maintain computerized records. Qualifications: Minimum of high school diploma or GED and computer literate. Valid Colorado driver's license a must and at least 6 months related aviation experience or flight line service technician certification preferred. Mechanical aptitude is a must. See full job details at: https://www.buenavistaco.gov/2227/Employment-Opportunities To Apply: Town of Buena Vista Job Application required. Deliver completed job application along with a resume and cover letter to: The Buena Vista Airport 27960 County Road 319 Buena Vista, CO 81211 or fax to 719-395-3497 Application may also be emailed to: ccramgr@buenavistaco.gov Application deadline: Friday, 13 August 2021.