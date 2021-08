Billings Association of Realtors is hosting the Quality of Life Run, August 14th. Sometimes organized running events can be intimidating to non-runners (such as this author). However, the upcoming Quality of Life run is welcoming to participants of all abilities. For starters, there is the two-mile, family-friendly course. If moms with strollers can handle this easy walk/run, anybody can. There is also a 5K course for those who take running a little more seriously.