Live events on the horizon in York

(YORK, PA) York has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in York:

2021 Downtown First Awards, Presented by The Glatfelter Agency York, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 5 Brooks Robinson Way, York, PA 17401

The 21st Annual Downtown First Awards will recognize businesses, organizations and individuals who have made a difference in Downtown York.

Greener Codorus Initiative York, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 234 West Clarke Avenue, York, PA 17401

Join us for weekly vegetation maintenance to keep harmful chemicals like herbicides from being sprayed along the Codorus Creek in York City

Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation - York York, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:15 PM

Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), York, PA 17401

Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.

Pop-Up Plant Bar at Gift Horse Brewing Company's Maker's Market York, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 117 North George Street, York, PA 17401

Stop by and plant with us at our Pop-Up Plant Bar as you stroll the Maker's Market in Downtown York, hosted by Gift Horse Brewing!

In-Person Pumpkin Succulent Workshop at The Cantina York York, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 105 South Duke Street, York, PA 17401

Join us for a fun fall afternoon at The Cantina York creating this beautiful Pumpkin Succulent Planter.