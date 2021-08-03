Cancel
Jackson, MS

Jackson events calendar

Posted by 
 5 days ago

(JACKSON, MS) Live events are coming to Jackson.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Jackson:

Culture and Biblical Sexuality

Jackson, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 431 North State Street, Jackson, MS 39201

NOTICE: VENUE AND EVENT SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO COVID OR OTHER CIRCUMSTANCES. UNFORTUNATELY, THERE WILL BE NO REFUNDS IF EVENT IS CANCELED

The Black Jacket Symphony presents Pink Floyd's 'The Wall'

Jackson, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 255 EAST PASCAGOULA STREET, Jackson , MS 39201

Hear Pink Floyd's 'The Wall' performed LIVE in its entirety by The Black Jacket Symphony at Thalia Mara Hall in Jackson, MS!

Noon Eucharist

Jackson, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:05 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 305 E Capitol St, Jackson, MS

“O God, make speed to save us. O Lord, make haste to help us.” Short, precise, filled with prayer. Join us at Noon each day on our website as we lift our prayers, our concerns, our thanksgivings...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Jackson, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Jackson, MS 39201

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Understanding your Soul’s Blueprint to Amplify Clarity + Passion

Jackson, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 219 South President Street, Jackson, MS 39201

ONLINE EVENT!! Learn how to harness the power of Reiki and change your life!

Jackson, MS
With Jackson Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

