Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Collins, CO

What’s up Fort Collins: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Fort Collins Journal
Fort Collins Journal
 5 days ago

(FORT COLLINS, CO) Live events are lining up on the Fort Collins calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fort Collins:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I0p5r_0bGRU4Um00

Mind, Body and Nose

Fort Collins, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Exercise you canine’s mind, body and nose by enrolling in this 5-week hybrid class that will instill confidence and focus in your canine. Learn and strengthen behaviors such as recall and stay...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aNnYU_0bGRU4Um00

Happy Hour — Bistro Nautile

Fort Collins, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 150 W Oak St, Fort Collins, CO

Half off all wines by the glass $2 off house cocktails $.50 off draft beer Happy Hour all night every Tuesday for our Hospitality Industry friends - just bring your pay stub!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VlDfS_0bGRU4Um00

Yoga at City Park

Fort Collins, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: City Park, Fort Collins, CO 80521

Join Alisha for Yoga in City Park between the streets of Jackson Ave and W Olive St.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ekciS_0bGRU4Um00

Drum Rudiments Boot Camp at Super Cool Kids Club

Fort Collins, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1209 N College Ave, Fort Collins, CO

Kids will explore the basic elements of drumming ??? with Andrea "Rocky Swordout", and dance to some of their favorite tunes from popular cartoons! ??????? Also check out other Kids Events ...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kPPgV_0bGRU4Um00

Release Negative Energy + Raise Your Emotional Vibration with ThetaHealing®

Fort Collins, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 300 Laporte Avenue, Fort Collins, CO 80521

ONLINE EVENT!! Learn how ThetaHealing® can create more fulfillment and abundance in your life!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Fort Collins Journal

Fort Collins Journal

Fort Collins, CO
48
Followers
147
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fort Collins Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Collins, CO
Government
City
Fort Collins, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Exercise#W Oak St#Hospitality Industry#W Olive St Starts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Yoga
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Taliban seize key north Afghan city of Kunduz

The Taliban on Sunday seized the city of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, marking the third provincial capital that the military organization has taken since it began its campaign in May. As The New York Times reports, Kunduz, with a population of about 374,000, is an important commercial hub near the...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.

Comments / 0

Community Policy