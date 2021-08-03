What’s up Fort Collins: Local events calendar

(FORT COLLINS, CO) Live events are lining up on the Fort Collins calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fort Collins:

Mind, Body and Nose Fort Collins, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Exercise you canine’s mind, body and nose by enrolling in this 5-week hybrid class that will instill confidence and focus in your canine. Learn and strengthen behaviors such as recall and stay...

Happy Hour — Bistro Nautile Fort Collins, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 150 W Oak St, Fort Collins, CO

Half off all wines by the glass $2 off house cocktails $.50 off draft beer Happy Hour all night every Tuesday for our Hospitality Industry friends - just bring your pay stub!

Yoga at City Park Fort Collins, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: City Park, Fort Collins, CO 80521

Join Alisha for Yoga in City Park between the streets of Jackson Ave and W Olive St.

Drum Rudiments Boot Camp at Super Cool Kids Club Fort Collins, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1209 N College Ave, Fort Collins, CO

Kids will explore the basic elements of drumming ??? with Andrea "Rocky Swordout", and dance to some of their favorite tunes from popular cartoons! ??????? Also check out other Kids Events ...

Release Negative Energy + Raise Your Emotional Vibration with ThetaHealing® Fort Collins, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 300 Laporte Avenue, Fort Collins, CO 80521

ONLINE EVENT!! Learn how ThetaHealing® can create more fulfillment and abundance in your life!