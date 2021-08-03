Yuma Proving Ground events calendar

(YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ) Live events are coming to Yuma Proving Ground.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Yuma Proving Ground area:

Yuma Hip Hop Dance Festival Yuma, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 310 N Madison Ave, Yuma, AZ

Save the date and share the news!!! 14th Annual Hip Hop Festival and dance show hosted by Jazz of Yuma, Inc!! You don't want to miss this awesome opportunity to train with some of the best in the...

Professional Partners - Bunco Game Night! Yuma, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 10565 S Commercial Centre Loop, Yuma, AZ

Let the good times roll! Join us for a night of appetizers, drinks and Bunco! Thursday, August 12th from 4 to 6 pm (or until the final game is completed) This event is for our amazing professional...

Arizona Sunset $30 Yuma, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 1221 W 16th St, Yuma, AZ

Join us 8/5 at 6:30pm to paint Arizona Sunset on 16x20. We will provide stencils for the silhouette of the state. The colors in this painting can be customized to your liking. All instruction and...

2021\2022 Kick-off Meeting Yuma, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 2951 S 21st Dr, Yuma, AZ

Come join us at the Yuma Main Library as we prepare for our 2021/2022 Homeschool year! Bring your children and come meet the members of our leadership team and our small groups' leaders. Our theme...

Student Sports Physicals Walk-In Clinics Yuma, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 3970 W 24th St, Yuma, AZ

Student Sports Physicals. Walk In Basis during Sports Physical Event. Please bring the appropriate forms from your school. Sports Physicals will be $20 during the Walk IN Clinics. If you have any...