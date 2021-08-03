Cancel
Saint Davids Church, VA

Live events on the horizon in Saint Davids Church

St Davids Church Journal
St Davids Church Journal
 5 days ago

(SAINT DAVIDS CHURCH, VA) Saint Davids Church has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Saint Davids Church:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o15t5_0bGRU1qb00

Luau Pool Party

Woodstock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: Woodstock, VA

Join the staff at the Woodstock Pool for a fun luau themed pool party Saturday, August 7 from 7 - 9 pm. Enjoy games, prizes, and specialty menu items. Ages 5 and under: Free admission Ages 6 and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I4rYB_0bGRU1qb00

Truck and Tractor Pull

Woodstock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 300 Fairground Rd, Woodstock, VA

Buy Truck and Tractor Pull tickets for 08/29/2021 in Woodstock, VA from Vivid Seats and be there in person for all the action!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wseGW_0bGRU1qb00

National S'mores Day

Woodstock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 2111 S Hollingsworth Rd, Woodstock, VA

National S'mores Day About this Event Although some of us have started back to school, summer isn’t over yet! Join us as we celebrate National S’mores Day August 10th. Stop by right after school...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GTbym_0bGRU1qb00

School supplies drive

Woodstock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 489 W Reservoir Rd, Woodstock, VA

The Edward Jones office in the Walmart Shopping Center is accepting donations for the Shenandoah County School supply drive for area children. Items may be left at 489 W. Reservoir Road...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16wy3y_0bGRU1qb00

Parent/Baby Dedication

Woodstock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 197 Patmos Rd, Woodstock, VA

If you have recently had a child, we would like to recognize you and take time to dedicate you as parents in your commitment to rear your child in the Lord. As a church family, Shenandoah...

