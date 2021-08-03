Newport News events calendar

(NEWPORT NEWS, VA) Live events are coming to Newport News.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Newport News:

Bats! Newport News, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

If you don’t like mosquitoes or insects that "bug" you, then you have to love bats! These fascinating flying mammals (the only mammal that truly flies) can each eat hundreds of insects per night...

Open Mic Event Newport News, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:59 PM

Address: 9700 Warwick Blvd, Newport News, VA

Music open mic in a comedy club. Mostly acoustic and geared toward the singer/songwriter. Pictures and video taken and posted on YouTube and Facebook. Winner of VEER Music Award Best Open Mic in...

"Blackout" At The Port Warwick Summer Concert Series Newport News, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 191 Walt Whitman Ave, Newport News, VA

Join the boys of "Blackout" for a summer evening of fun, food and live music as we perform all your favorite tunes.

Parent’s Night Out Newport News, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 15553 Warwick Blvd, Newport News, VA

Children will have a night filled with dinner, playing on the indoor play area, a movie, games and much more! Also check out other Entertainment Events in Maryland Line

Roll Bouncer- Back to School Skate Party Newport News, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 307 Main Street, Newport News, VA 23601

We are gearing up for a new school year and want to make sure our kids have everything they need to return to in-person learning safely.