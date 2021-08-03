Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newport News, VA

Newport News events calendar

Posted by 
Newport News Daily
Newport News Daily
 5 days ago

(NEWPORT NEWS, VA) Live events are coming to Newport News.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Newport News:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fz4EZ_0bGRU0xs00

Bats!

Newport News, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

If you don’t like mosquitoes or insects that "bug" you, then you have to love bats! These fascinating flying mammals (the only mammal that truly flies) can each eat hundreds of insects per night...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GK0S9_0bGRU0xs00

Open Mic Event

Newport News, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:59 PM

Address: 9700 Warwick Blvd, Newport News, VA

Music open mic in a comedy club. Mostly acoustic and geared toward the singer/songwriter. Pictures and video taken and posted on YouTube and Facebook. Winner of VEER Music Award Best Open Mic in...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RGEDc_0bGRU0xs00

"Blackout" At The Port Warwick Summer Concert Series

Newport News, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 191 Walt Whitman Ave, Newport News, VA

Join the boys of "Blackout" for a summer evening of fun, food and live music as we perform all your favorite tunes.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MkVoU_0bGRU0xs00

Parent’s Night Out

Newport News, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 15553 Warwick Blvd, Newport News, VA

Children will have a night filled with dinner, playing on the indoor play area, a movie, games and much more! Also check out other Entertainment Events in Maryland Line

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kj7uk_0bGRU0xs00

Roll Bouncer- Back to School Skate Party

Newport News, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 307 Main Street, Newport News, VA 23601

We are gearing up for a new school year and want to make sure our kids have everything they need to return to in-person learning safely.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Newport News Daily

Newport News Daily

Newport News, VA
111
Followers
148
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Newport News Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport News, VA
State
Maryland State
Local
Virginia Government
Newport News, VA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Whitman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy Club#Maryland Line#Live Events#Stand Up Comedy#Va Music#Va Children#Entertainment Events
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Taliban seize key north Afghan city of Kunduz

The Taliban on Sunday seized the city of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, marking the third provincial capital that the military organization has taken since it began its campaign in May. As The New York Times reports, Kunduz, with a population of about 374,000, is an important commercial hub near the...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.

Comments / 0

Community Policy