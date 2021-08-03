Live events Charleston — what’s coming up

(CHARLESTON, SC) Live events are lining up on the Charleston calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Charleston area:

A King's First Queen Mother & Son Dance Charleston, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 35 Prioleau Street, Charleston, SC 29401

Highstar Entertainment & Young Kingz Presents: A King's First Queen Mother Son Dance

2021 Ugly Sweater Day 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home Save $5 Charleston, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Charleston, SC 29401

National Ugly Sweater Day is December 19, 2021 and we are celebrating with our seventh annual Ugly Sweater 1 Mile, 5K, 10K, 13.1, 26.2!

A Christmas Carol Charleston, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 01:30 PM

Address: 150 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC 29401

3 actors, in Dickensian attire, read Dickens' own hand edited version of A Christmas Carol - starring English Actor James Dyne.

Tradd Street Weekend III Charleston, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 160 King St, Charleston, SC 29401

Join Karen White in Charleston for the release of the final Tradd Street Series book, "The Attic on Queen Street"!

The Ladies of Trio Drag Brunch Charleston, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 139 Calhoun Street, Charleston, SC 29401

Monthly Drag Brunch located at Trio Night Club on Calhoun Street in Charleston, SC