Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleston, SC

Live events Charleston — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Charleston Post
Charleston Post
 5 days ago

(CHARLESTON, SC) Live events are lining up on the Charleston calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Charleston area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uk0na_0bGRTwbC00

A King's First Queen Mother & Son Dance

Charleston, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 35 Prioleau Street, Charleston, SC 29401

Highstar Entertainment & Young Kingz Presents: A King's First Queen Mother Son Dance

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3otDfx_0bGRTwbC00

2021 Ugly Sweater Day 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home Save $5

Charleston, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Charleston, SC 29401

National Ugly Sweater Day is December 19, 2021 and we are celebrating with our seventh annual Ugly Sweater 1 Mile, 5K, 10K, 13.1, 26.2!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wj2ZU_0bGRTwbC00

A Christmas Carol

Charleston, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 01:30 PM

Address: 150 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC 29401

3 actors, in Dickensian attire, read Dickens' own hand edited version of A Christmas Carol - starring English Actor James Dyne.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r3i9q_0bGRTwbC00

Tradd Street Weekend III

Charleston, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 160 King St, Charleston, SC 29401

Join Karen White in Charleston for the release of the final Tradd Street Series book, "The Attic on Queen Street"!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07pMIw_0bGRTwbC00

The Ladies of Trio Drag Brunch

Charleston, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 139 Calhoun Street, Charleston, SC 29401

Monthly Drag Brunch located at Trio Night Club on Calhoun Street in Charleston, SC

Learn More

Comments / 0

Charleston Post

Charleston Post

Charleston, SC
91
Followers
145
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Charleston Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#A Christmas Carol#Dance#Dickensian#English
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Taliban seize key north Afghan city of Kunduz

The Taliban on Sunday seized the city of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, marking the third provincial capital that the military organization has taken since it began its campaign in May. As The New York Times reports, Kunduz, with a population of about 374,000, is an important commercial hub near the...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.

Comments / 0

Community Policy