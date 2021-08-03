Events on the Thunder Hawk calendar

(THUNDER HAWK, SD) Thunder Hawk has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Thunder Hawk:

Movie Night in the Park - Hettinger Hettinger, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 240 S Main St, Hettinger, ND

Dreamworks Abominable Wednesday, August 4th Mirror Lake Park, Hettinger 6:00pm Concessions by Hettinger Hight School 7:30/8:00pm Movie Time!

VBS and Free Inflatables Hettinger, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 216 S Main St, Hettinger, ND

Inflatables open from 12-6 pm with popcorn and snow cones! FREE! (Everyone welcome- need not attend VBS to participate) Find us south of the armory! Vacation Bible School for age 4-entering 6th...

Funeral service Lemmon, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 511 3rd St W, Lemmon, SD

Here is Kenneth Krisle’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is always difficult saying goodbye to someone we love and cherish. Family and friends must say goodbye to their...

Thunderhawk Wide Open Lemmon, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 2-98 3rd St E, Lemmon, SD

The Thunderhawk Wide Open is the Grand River area's very own gravel bicycle race. Come to immerse yourself in our wide open landscape and experience our epic stories and warm hospitality. Travel...

Adams County Fair and Rodeo Hettinger, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 120 S Main St, Hettinger, ND

Address : Adams County Fairgrounds Hettinger ND Phone : 701-567-2531 (Always call and confirm events.) Fax : 701-567-2690