Events on the Green Bay calendar

(GREEN BAY, WI) Live events are lining up on the Green Bay calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Green Bay:

If Tombstones Could Talk: Woodlawn Cemetery Green Bay, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 1542 Webster Avenue, Green Bay, WI 54301

You’ve spent a year at home, warm and snuggly. Time to get out and meet The Good, Bad and Ugly!

Passion Fashion Show Green Bay, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 101 S Washington St, Green Bay, WI 54301

Passion Fashion Show will feature local brands and models get your tickets before the show fills up!

Zambaldi Brewery Tours Green Bay, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 1649 South Webster Avenue, Green Bay, WI 54301

Brewery tours are led by our knowledgeable brewery staff and include a pint of beer and a pint glass to take home.

10th annual Excellence in Mfg./K-12 Partnerships Awards Green Bay, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 333 Main Street, Green Bay, WI 54301

The NEW Manufacturing Alliance invites you to the 10th annual Excellence in Mfg./K-12 Partnerships Awards on Oct. 26, 2021.

Black Sheep Orange-Coach Troy Allouez, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 900 Greene Ave, Allouez, WI

