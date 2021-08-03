Cancel
Grand Rapids, ND

Grand Rapids calendar: Coming events

Grand Rapids Bulletin
(GRAND RAPIDS, ND) Live events are lining up on the Grand Rapids calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Grand Rapids:

Sheyenne Saloon New Year's Eve Party!

Kathryn, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 11:00 PM

Address: 303 1st Ave, Kathryn, ND

Come celebrate the New Year with Geoff and his crew and the band!!

Battlefield Commemorative Program

Kulm, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 7310 86th St SE, Kulm, ND

Whitestone Hill Battlefield afternoon public program. The battle between the Dakota Sioux under Chief Two Bears and civil war volunteer soldiers from Iowa and Nebraska, September 3, 1863.

Rebel Volleyball (9-12) Information/Parent Meeting

Edgeley, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 307 6th St, Edgeley, ND

There will be a Information/Parent meeting for Rebel Volleyball grades 9 through 12 on Monday, August 16 at 6 pm in the HS gym.

Edgeley Customer Appreciation Picnic

Edgeley, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Please join us at Edgeley City Park for a complimentary picnic with grilled brats and burgers, chips, and more! We hope to see you there! Also check out other Trips & Adventurous Activities in Edgeley

WomanSong

Lamoure, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 9797 66th St SE, Lamoure, ND

A celebration of women and the arts of the prairie. Artists, authors, musicians, presenters, workshops and more.

ABOUT

With Grand Rapids Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

