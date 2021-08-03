Worcester events coming up

(WORCESTER, MA) Live events are lining up on the Worcester calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Worcester:

Wood Shop Tool Training 1 Worcester, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 44 Portland St, Worcester, MA

Technocopia is a non-profit makerspace located in Worcester, Massachusetts. Our 11,000 sq. ft. facility offers common work space, rental bays, and a variety of tools for artisans to create and...

Ailey Worcester, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 230 Park Avenue, Worcester, MA 01609

Ailey pays invigorating tribute to its subject's brilliant legacy - and offers a tantalizing introduction to the rest of a fascinating story

August Paint and Sip at Sail to Trail WineWorks Worcester, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 100 Barber Ave Higgins Armory Building, Worcester, MA

In this 90 minute class, you will hand paint the design pictured on a wine glass guided by your instructor step by step. About this Event In this 90 minute class, you will hand paint the butterfly...

CMRPC Physical Development Committee Meeting Worcester, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1 Mercantile St STE 520, Worcester, MA

The CMRPC and the CMMPO fully comply with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and related statutes and regulations in all programs and activities. Any person who believes himself/herself or...

Rainbow Supper Worcester, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:15 PM

Address: 90 Holden St, Worcester, MA

The supper will be the first Tuesday of the month. RSVP here or [masked] or[masked]x404. Think about joining us,bring your friends! But please RSVP. Thanks so much, Joan Anderson