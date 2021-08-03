Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Worcester, MA

Worcester events coming up

Posted by 
Worcester Post
Worcester Post
 5 days ago

(WORCESTER, MA) Live events are lining up on the Worcester calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Worcester:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zTzos_0bGRTiUG00

Wood Shop Tool Training 1

Worcester, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 44 Portland St, Worcester, MA

Technocopia is a non-profit makerspace located in Worcester, Massachusetts. Our 11,000 sq. ft. facility offers common work space, rental bays, and a variety of tools for artisans to create and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zMUR2_0bGRTiUG00

Ailey

Worcester, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 230 Park Avenue, Worcester, MA 01609

Ailey pays invigorating tribute to its subject's brilliant legacy - and offers a tantalizing introduction to the rest of a fascinating story

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ISyVP_0bGRTiUG00

August Paint and Sip at Sail to Trail WineWorks

Worcester, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 100 Barber Ave Higgins Armory Building, Worcester, MA

In this 90 minute class, you will hand paint the design pictured on a wine glass guided by your instructor step by step. About this Event In this 90 minute class, you will hand paint the butterfly...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14fZ1b_0bGRTiUG00

CMRPC Physical Development Committee Meeting

Worcester, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1 Mercantile St STE 520, Worcester, MA

The CMRPC and the CMMPO fully comply with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and related statutes and regulations in all programs and activities. Any person who believes himself/herself or...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S7Axy_0bGRTiUG00

Rainbow Supper

Worcester, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:15 PM

Address: 90 Holden St, Worcester, MA

The supper will be the first Tuesday of the month. RSVP here or [masked] or[masked]x404. Think about joining us,bring your friends! But please RSVP. Thanks so much, Joan Anderson

Learn More

Comments / 0

Worcester Post

Worcester Post

Worcester, MA
73
Followers
144
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Worcester Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Worcester, MA
Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Worcester, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Ma 01609#Cmrpc#Cmmpo#Holden
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Taliban seize key north Afghan city of Kunduz

The Taliban on Sunday seized the city of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, marking the third provincial capital that the military organization has taken since it began its campaign in May. As The New York Times reports, Kunduz, with a population of about 374,000, is an important commercial hub near the...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.

Comments / 0

Community Policy