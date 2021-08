Lawson events coming soon

(LAWSON, AR) Live events are lining up on the Lawson calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lawson area:

Hero 5K Run/Walk El Dorado, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:15 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:15 AM

Address: 300 S West Ave, El Dorado, AR

SouthArk Outdoor Expo Hero 5k Run/Walk Run for the Heroes Real heroes, ordinary people, extraordinary courage. All gave some…some gave all. The SouthArk Outdoor Expo Hero 5k Run/Walk, sponsored by...

HISYDE El Dorado, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Tickets on sale this week MAD Member Presale: Wed, June 30, 10am Public: Friday, July 2, 10am Doors: 6pm • Show 8pm Hisyde is a multi-award winning singer/ songwriter and has won awards for 2020...

MusicFest El Dorado El Dorado, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 101 E Locust St, El Dorado, AR

MAD Member presale starts Weds, June 9, 10am Public sale starts Fri, June 11, 10am Box Office: 870-444-3007 First Financial Music Hall 101 East Locust St. El Dorado, AR 71730 All ages welcome...

Whiskey Myers El Dorado, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Whiskey Myers is an American southern rock band from Palestine, Texas, consisting of Cody Cannon, Cody Tate, John Jeffers, Jeff Hogg and Gary Brown.

