Lily Bay Twp calendar: Events coming up

(LILY BAY TWP, ME) Live events are coming to Lily Bay Twp.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lily Bay Twp:

Salty Dog @ Katahdin Cruises - September 4th! Greenville, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 12 Lily Bay Rd, Greenville, ME

An energetic, Salty group of guys who can't wait to bring a soulful, funky, and blues filled show to you! You'll leave our show craving that next downbeat, that next vocal harmony, and that next...

Final Mission with Joe Wax Greenville, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 9 Lily Bay Rd, Greenville, ME

Come and meet Joe Wax and hear him discuss his popular book Final Mission.

Long Weekend in Maine at Gorman Chairback Lodge Greenville, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1 Chairback Road T7 R9, Greenville, ME

Join us for a long weekend at the Gorman Chairback Lodge and Cabins in Maine's 100-Mile Wilderness. The lodge is a short distance from many great spots - the Appalachian Trail, Gulf Hagas gorge...

Fire Warden camp opening day Greenville, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 480 Moosehead Lake Rd, Greenville, ME

As part of Forest Heritage Days 2021 in Greenville, the fire warden camp at the Destination Moosehead Lake Visitor's Center in Greenville will open to the public on August 14th, 2021. The camp...

Little Moose Mountain Greenville, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Please preregister for program here: https://app.donorview.com/GZ3XY Join Skowhegan Outdoors for a hike up Little Moose Mountain! This trail features lakeside hiking as well as a wonderful view at...