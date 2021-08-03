Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lily Bay Township, ME

Lily Bay Twp calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Lily Bay Twp Dispatch
Lily Bay Twp Dispatch
 5 days ago

(LILY BAY TWP, ME) Live events are coming to Lily Bay Twp.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lily Bay Twp:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VFX3E_0bGRTYbs00

Salty Dog @ Katahdin Cruises - September 4th!

Greenville, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 12 Lily Bay Rd, Greenville, ME

An energetic, Salty group of guys who can't wait to bring a soulful, funky, and blues filled show to you! You'll leave our show craving that next downbeat, that next vocal harmony, and that next...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q5mPg_0bGRTYbs00

Final Mission with Joe Wax

Greenville, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 9 Lily Bay Rd, Greenville, ME

Come and meet Joe Wax and hear him discuss his popular book Final Mission.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VYPUX_0bGRTYbs00

Long Weekend in Maine at Gorman Chairback Lodge

Greenville, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1 Chairback Road T7 R9, Greenville, ME

Join us for a long weekend at the Gorman Chairback Lodge and Cabins in Maine's 100-Mile Wilderness. The lodge is a short distance from many great spots - the Appalachian Trail, Gulf Hagas gorge...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33isNw_0bGRTYbs00

Fire Warden camp opening day

Greenville, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 480 Moosehead Lake Rd, Greenville, ME

As part of Forest Heritage Days 2021 in Greenville, the fire warden camp at the Destination Moosehead Lake Visitor's Center in Greenville will open to the public on August 14th, 2021. The camp...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TGRVn_0bGRTYbs00

Little Moose Mountain

Greenville, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Please preregister for program here: https://app.donorview.com/GZ3XY Join Skowhegan Outdoors for a hike up Little Moose Mountain! This trail features lakeside hiking as well as a wonderful view at...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Lily Bay Twp Dispatch

Lily Bay Twp Dispatch

Lily Bay Twp, ME
8
Followers
158
Post
76
Views
ABOUT

With Lily Bay Twp Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Government
City
Lily Bay Township, ME
City
Greenville, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf Hagas Gorge#Forest Heritage Days 2021
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Taliban seize key north Afghan city of Kunduz

The Taliban on Sunday seized the city of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, marking the third provincial capital that the military organization has taken since it began its campaign in May. As The New York Times reports, Kunduz, with a population of about 374,000, is an important commercial hub near the...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.

Comments / 0

Community Policy