Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rose, NE

Live events Rose — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Rose Dispatch
Rose Dispatch
 5 days ago

(ROSE, NE) Live events are lining up on the Rose calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Rose:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cFcMc_0bGRTTCF00

BCC 4 Person Scramble

Long Pine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

4-Person (Mixed) Scramble $160 a team, 9 am start Call the clubhouse to reserve a cart and/or sign up your team. 402-684-3449

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WrVlv_0bGRTTCF00

Rock County Fair

Bassett, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 506 US-20, Bassett, NE

Schedule:9 am: 4-H Interview Judging12 pm: Free 4-H Family Lunch3:30 pm: 4-H .22 Rifle Target Shoot6-8 pm: Enter Open Class Exhibits6 pm: Bit Painter Memorial

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TgshN_0bGRTTCF00

Women's Club Annual Christmas Pageant

Ainsworth, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

First Weekend - Decorated trees display 1-4 pm. Celebrate with carols and pageantry for the holidays.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e1Ore_0bGRTTCF00

Family Fun

Bassett, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: Bassett, NE

Celebrate 100 + 1 Years of Rock County Fairs with Bouncy Games, Laser Tag, & a Bucking Bull. Buy your $10 wristband that day at the fairgrounds.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22NieW_0bGRTTCF00

Long Pine Farmers' Market

Long Pine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 369 N Main St, Long Pine, NE

Season: Summer Market Hours: July - September 2021Saturdays, 9AM - 1PMLocation: Main Street, Long Pine, NE

Learn More

Comments / 0

Rose Dispatch

Rose Dispatch

Rose, NE
0
Followers
125
Post
25
Views
ABOUT

With Rose Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Live Events#Wristband#Ne#Laser Tag
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Long Pine, NE
City
Bassett, NE
City
Rose, NE
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Taliban seize key north Afghan city of Kunduz

The Taliban on Sunday seized the city of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, marking the third provincial capital that the military organization has taken since it began its campaign in May. As The New York Times reports, Kunduz, with a population of about 374,000, is an important commercial hub near the...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.

Comments / 0

Community Policy