Live events Rose — what’s coming up

(ROSE, NE) Live events are lining up on the Rose calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Rose:

BCC 4 Person Scramble Long Pine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

4-Person (Mixed) Scramble $160 a team, 9 am start Call the clubhouse to reserve a cart and/or sign up your team. 402-684-3449

Rock County Fair Bassett, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 506 US-20, Bassett, NE

Schedule:9 am: 4-H Interview Judging12 pm: Free 4-H Family Lunch3:30 pm: 4-H .22 Rifle Target Shoot6-8 pm: Enter Open Class Exhibits6 pm: Bit Painter Memorial

Women's Club Annual Christmas Pageant Ainsworth, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

First Weekend - Decorated trees display 1-4 pm. Celebrate with carols and pageantry for the holidays.

Family Fun Bassett, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: Bassett, NE

Celebrate 100 + 1 Years of Rock County Fairs with Bouncy Games, Laser Tag, & a Bucking Bull. Buy your $10 wristband that day at the fairgrounds.

Long Pine Farmers' Market Long Pine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 369 N Main St, Long Pine, NE

Season: Summer Market Hours: July - September 2021Saturdays, 9AM - 1PMLocation: Main Street, Long Pine, NE