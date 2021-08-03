Cancel
Mishawaka, IN

Mishawaka schools will not require masks for new academic year, leaving decision to parents

South Bend Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMISHAWAKA — Schools in Mishawaka will stick with a mask-optional policy in the coming school year despite changing recommendations from state and federal health officials. In a message shared this week on the School City of Mishawaka's social media pages, Superintendent Wayne Barker outlined coronavirus practices the district will implement in the new school year, including a continuance of the mask-optional policy.

