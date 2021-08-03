Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yeehaw Junction, FL

Live events Yeehaw Junction — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Yeehaw Junction News Alert
Yeehaw Junction News Alert
 5 days ago

(YEEHAW JUNCTION, FL) Live events are coming to Yeehaw Junction.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Yeehaw Junction area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SeuKx_0bGRTIjU00

OK Corral Outlaws Cowboy Action Shoot

Okeechobee, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 9449 48th St NE, Okeechobee, FL

Terms of Service | Accessibility Statement | Privacy Policy | Shipping Policy © Copyright 2021 OK Corral Gun Club

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mHnat_0bGRTIjU00

VFW Wing Night

Okeechobee, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 29012 FL-78, Okeechobee, FL

Wings, VFW Post 9528, 29012 State Road 78 East, Buckhead Ridge, 4 to 6:30 p.m. Open to the public. For information, call 863-467-2882.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37QEzA_0bGRTIjU00

1st Day of School Mom-Mosa

Okeechobee, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 305 SW Park St, Okeechobee, FL

You made it through summer break! Come celebrate the 1st day of school with a complimentary Mom-Mosa (we will have a virgin option), pastries, special sales, and a craft for little ones that are...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31PNiU_0bGRTIjU00

Lakeside STA Field Trip Leader Training Session

Okeechobee, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: Okeechobee, FL

Interested in leading an STA field trip? Attend this informative training session with Audubon's John Nelson and a South Florida Water Management District representative -- Register Here. Lakeside...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3750Qw_0bGRTIjU00

M.E.'s Team Celebrity Shootout

Okeechobee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 08:00 AM

Address: 12399 Northeast 224th Street, Okeechobee, FL 34972

Experience the Gould Bro's live. With trick shots that amaze and engagement that entertains, you will truly experience a show like no other.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Yeehaw Junction News Alert

Yeehaw Junction News Alert

Yeehaw Junction, FL
28
Followers
161
Post
678
Views
ABOUT

With Yeehaw Junction News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Okeechobee, FL
Okeechobee, FL
Government
City
Lakeside, FL
City
Yeehaw Junction, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Fl Wings#Vfw Post 9528#Sta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Taliban seize key north Afghan city of Kunduz

The Taliban on Sunday seized the city of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, marking the third provincial capital that the military organization has taken since it began its campaign in May. As The New York Times reports, Kunduz, with a population of about 374,000, is an important commercial hub near the...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.

Comments / 0

Community Policy