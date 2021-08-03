Events on the White Oak calendar

(WHITE OAK, SC) Live events are lining up on the White Oak calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the White Oak area:

Ridgeway Town Council Meeting August 12, 2021 Ridgeway, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Meeting at Town Hall, 170 S Dogwood Ave, Ridgeway, SC 29130, at 6:30 pm. Public is invited. For information call 803-337-2213. August 12th, 2021 « All Events / Town Calednar

2021 Revival Blythewood, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 300 Main St, Blythewood, SC

2021 Revival at Philadelphia Missionary Baptist Church, 300 Main Street, Blythewood, SC 29016, Lexington, United States on Mon Aug 02 2021 at 07:00 pm to Wed Aug 04 2021 at 08:00 pm

Acousting Evening w/ The Blue Pickups Blythewood, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 420 McNulty St, Blythewood, SC

Acousting Evening w/ The Blue Pickups at McNulty's Taproom, 420 McNulty St, Blythewood, SC 29016, Blythewood, United States on Sat Aug 14 2021 at 07:00 pm

Taylor Richardson Live! Blythewood, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 420 McNulty St, Blythewood, SC

Taylor Richardson Live! is on Facebook. To connect with Taylor Richardson Live!, join Facebook today.

Measure of Love Card Class with Simply Elizabeth Crafts Winnsboro, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 127 N Congress St, Winnsboro, SC

Join Amy with Simply Elizabeth Crafts to create four cards. Class is $35 and will include a bolt of ribbon, 1/4 pack of paper, and your Make-N-Take kits. Class will be from 10 to 12 and will be...