Winton events coming up

(WINTON, MN) Winton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Winton:

Fest du Nord Ely, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 3606 N Arm Rd, Ely, MN

Register We are excited to announce that after a year off, Fest du Nord will be back for Labor Day Weekend 2021, and better than ever! Join emcee John Munson as he rounds up some of the best...

Potluck Celebration Ely, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 209 E Sheridan St, Ely, MN

Sunday, August 22, 2021 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM The Ely Folk School Board is hosting a potluck celebration in honor of Betty Firth and her time serving as the Ely Folk School Program Coordinator. Join...

School Board Study Session - Board Room Ely, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 600 E Harvey St, Ely, MN

School Board meeting room, 2nd floor of the Memorial Building

LedgeRock Summer VBS 2021 Ely, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:45 PM

Address: 1515 E Camp St, Ely, MN

As kids explore a world of concrete and cranes, rivets and rebar, bulldozers and backhoes, they will learn to build their faith on Jesus as they uncover the truth that He who began a good work...

David Huckfelt and special guests Ely, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1258 Hidden Valley Road, Ely, MN 55731

David Huckfelt with Annie Humphrey and Jeremy Ylvisaker Special Guests Jef Cierniak and Andy Messerschmidt