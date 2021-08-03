Cancel
Winton, MN

Winton events coming up

Winton News Beat
Winton News Beat
(WINTON, MN) Winton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Winton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jMuID_0bGRTAfg00

Fest du Nord

Ely, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 3606 N Arm Rd, Ely, MN

Register We are excited to announce that after a year off, Fest du Nord will be back for Labor Day Weekend 2021, and better than ever! Join emcee John Munson as he rounds up some of the best...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DV5Ny_0bGRTAfg00

Potluck Celebration

Ely, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 209 E Sheridan St, Ely, MN

Sunday, August 22, 2021 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM The Ely Folk School Board is hosting a potluck celebration in honor of Betty Firth and her time serving as the Ely Folk School Program Coordinator. Join...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VTF72_0bGRTAfg00

School Board Study Session - Board Room

Ely, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 600 E Harvey St, Ely, MN

School Board meeting room, 2nd floor of the Memorial Building

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yuo68_0bGRTAfg00

LedgeRock Summer VBS 2021

Ely, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:45 PM

Address: 1515 E Camp St, Ely, MN

As kids explore a world of concrete and cranes, rivets and rebar, bulldozers and backhoes, they will learn to build their faith on Jesus as they uncover the truth that He who began a good work...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dlElX_0bGRTAfg00

David Huckfelt and special guests

Ely, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1258 Hidden Valley Road, Ely, MN 55731

David Huckfelt with Annie Humphrey and Jeremy Ylvisaker Special Guests Jef Cierniak and Andy Messerschmidt

ABOUT

With Winton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

