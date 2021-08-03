Cancel
Victory, VT

Live events on the horizon in Victory

Posted by 
Victory News Alert
Victory News Alert
 5 days ago

(VICTORY, VT) Live events are lining up on the Victory calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Victory:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j0Rbg_0bGRT8zT00

Bone Builders

West Burke, Burke, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 118-202 School St, West Burke, VT

This class requires a medical release form from your doctor. The form is attached. Class re-starts July 12, 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VKcMg_0bGRT8zT00

Caledonia County Fair

Lyndonville, Lyndon, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: Fairgrounds Rd, Lyndonville, VT

Schedule:7:00 a.m: Gates Open 8:00 a.m: Lawn Tractor Pulls at Grandstand9:00 a.m: Gymkhana Registration Horse Show Ring 9:00 a.m: Cattle Costume Contest at

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SRfPy_0bGRT8zT00

Blue Sky MTB Descending with Confidence Clinic for Intermediate Riders

East Haven, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 58-120 Community Bldg Rd, East Haven, VT

Ready to take your riding to the next level? Learn techniques that are geared toward descending for intermediate riders! About this Event Join Blue Sky MTB Coach, Christsonthy, for an afternoon of...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xZIug_0bGRT8zT00

Owls of New Hampshire ~ ZOOM Presentation

Lancaster, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 200 Week's State Park Rd, Lancaster, NH

This event will be a Virtual Live Outreach Program via Zoom. Who calls in the night? Who glides on shadowy wings in silent flight? What makes owls such extraordinary night hunters? A Squam Lakes...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G8HGF_0bGRT8zT00

Senior Meals at McKee Inn Housing

Lancaster, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 186 Main St, Lancaster, NH

Senior Meals, Tri-County CAP held at the McKee Inn Housing at noon Thursday’s. Suggested donation $3 for those under 60 years of age and older, under 60 $8 fee. FMI call (603)752-2545 #LetsDoLunch...

Learn More

Victory News Alert

Victory News Alert

Victory, VT
With Victory News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

