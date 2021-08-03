Live events on the horizon in Victory

(VICTORY, VT) Live events are lining up on the Victory calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Victory:

Bone Builders West Burke, Burke, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 118-202 School St, West Burke, VT

This class requires a medical release form from your doctor. The form is attached. Class re-starts July 12, 2021

Caledonia County Fair Lyndonville, Lyndon, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: Fairgrounds Rd, Lyndonville, VT

Schedule:7:00 a.m: Gates Open 8:00 a.m: Lawn Tractor Pulls at Grandstand9:00 a.m: Gymkhana Registration Horse Show Ring 9:00 a.m: Cattle Costume Contest at

Blue Sky MTB Descending with Confidence Clinic for Intermediate Riders East Haven, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 58-120 Community Bldg Rd, East Haven, VT

Ready to take your riding to the next level? Learn techniques that are geared toward descending for intermediate riders! About this Event Join Blue Sky MTB Coach, Christsonthy, for an afternoon of...

Owls of New Hampshire ~ ZOOM Presentation Lancaster, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 200 Week's State Park Rd, Lancaster, NH

This event will be a Virtual Live Outreach Program via Zoom. Who calls in the night? Who glides on shadowy wings in silent flight? What makes owls such extraordinary night hunters? A Squam Lakes...

Senior Meals at McKee Inn Housing Lancaster, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 186 Main St, Lancaster, NH

Senior Meals, Tri-County CAP held at the McKee Inn Housing at noon Thursday’s. Suggested donation $3 for those under 60 years of age and older, under 60 $8 fee. FMI call (603)752-2545 #LetsDoLunch...