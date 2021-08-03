Sawyers Bar events coming up

(SAWYERS BAR, CA) Live events are lining up on the Sawyers Bar calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sawyers Bar:

Information Meeting Weed, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: Lakeside Dr, Weed, CA

Are you thinking about homeschooling? Already homeschooling and looking for community? Join me for an information meeting to learn more about the classical model of education and the benefits of...

Highway Bound @ Jefferson's Roadhouse Yreka, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1281 S Main St, Yreka, CA

Highway Bound @ Jefferson's Roadhouse is on Facebook. To connect with Highway Bound @ Jefferson's Roadhouse, join Facebook today.

Public Health Immunization Clinic-Yreka Yreka, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

The Immunization Clinic listed below is by appointment only . Please call 841-2134 to schedule an appointment. Yreka Immunization Clinic 810 South Main Street, Yreka CA. Hours: 9:00am-11:00am

Camp United 2021 - GFYouth Trinity Center, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: Tannery Gulch Road, Trinity Center, CA 96091

GFYouth! Camp United is just around the corner. Registration is now open! This is your first and last stop to get registered for camp.

Siskiyou Golden Fair Yreka, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

08/11 to 08/15 2021 - Siskiyou Golden Fair meta Fairgrounds, Yreka , CA Entertainment: 1 stage - R,L (music types: CY Variety) ?? # of Exhibitors: 80+ Juried: no Prize Money: na