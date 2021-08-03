Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pine Grove, OR

Pine Grove calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Pine Grove Today
Pine Grove Today
 5 days ago

(PINE GROVE, OR) Pine Grove is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pine Grove:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22OyPe_0bGRSvXQ00

Discipleship Camp for M.S. & H.S. — Westside Church

Antelope, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1 Muddy Rd, Antelope, OR

Westside Middle School and High School are going to camp this summer! Washington Family Ranch is in Antelope, OR and hosting Discipleship Camp this summer for churches across Oregon. Students...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iBRFo_0bGRSvXQ00

2022 Wasco County Fair & Rodeo Queen Tryout

Tygh Valley, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 81849 Fairgrounds Rd, Tygh Valley, OR

We are bringing back the Wasco County Fair and Rodeo Queen program! Girls 14 -19 are welcome to submit an application and compete for the title! Try-outs will be held Thursday, August 19th at 3...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eJqWn_0bGRSvXQ00

OA Fall Induction Weekend at Baldwin

Dufur, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 76201 Dufur Valley Rd, Dufur, OR

Newly Elected OA Candidates: Congratulations on your election into our Order! Before you can become an official member of the OA, you need to complete your induction where you will have an...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e43uG_0bGRSvXQ00

Mobile Farmers Market: Maupin

Maupin, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Gorge Grown’s Mobile Farmers Market will be in Maupin on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month from 12pm – 2pm at Kaiser Park with a van full of fresh locally grown seasonal fruits and veggies...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04KJ05_0bGRSvXQ00

Imperial Bar and Grill

Maupin, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 304 Bakeoven Rd, Maupin, OR

Imperial Bar and Grill at Imperial Bar and Grill, 304 Bakeoven Road, Maupin, OR, US 97037, Maupin, United States on Sat Aug 14 2021 at 07:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Learn More

Comments / 0

Pine Grove Today

Pine Grove Today

Pine Grove, OR
5
Followers
136
Post
128
Views
ABOUT

With Pine Grove Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dufur, OR
City
Pine Grove, OR
City
Tygh Valley, OR
City
Maupin, OR
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
City
Antelope, OR
Local
Oregon Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Washington Family Ranch#Discipleship Camp#Rodeo Queen#Mobile Farmers Market#Imperial Bar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Taliban seize key north Afghan city of Kunduz

The Taliban on Sunday seized the city of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, marking the third provincial capital that the military organization has taken since it began its campaign in May. As The New York Times reports, Kunduz, with a population of about 374,000, is an important commercial hub near the...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.

Comments / 0

Community Policy