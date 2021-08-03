Pine Grove calendar: Coming events

(PINE GROVE, OR) Pine Grove is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pine Grove:

Discipleship Camp for M.S. & H.S. — Westside Church Antelope, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1 Muddy Rd, Antelope, OR

Westside Middle School and High School are going to camp this summer! Washington Family Ranch is in Antelope, OR and hosting Discipleship Camp this summer for churches across Oregon. Students...

2022 Wasco County Fair & Rodeo Queen Tryout Tygh Valley, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 81849 Fairgrounds Rd, Tygh Valley, OR

We are bringing back the Wasco County Fair and Rodeo Queen program! Girls 14 -19 are welcome to submit an application and compete for the title! Try-outs will be held Thursday, August 19th at 3...

OA Fall Induction Weekend at Baldwin Dufur, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 76201 Dufur Valley Rd, Dufur, OR

Newly Elected OA Candidates: Congratulations on your election into our Order! Before you can become an official member of the OA, you need to complete your induction where you will have an...

Mobile Farmers Market: Maupin Maupin, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Gorge Grown’s Mobile Farmers Market will be in Maupin on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month from 12pm – 2pm at Kaiser Park with a van full of fresh locally grown seasonal fruits and veggies...

Imperial Bar and Grill Maupin, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 304 Bakeoven Rd, Maupin, OR

Imperial Bar and Grill at Imperial Bar and Grill, 304 Bakeoven Road, Maupin, OR, US 97037, Maupin, United States on Sat Aug 14 2021 at 07:00 pm to 10:00 pm