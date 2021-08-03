Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sandy Valley, NV

Live events coming up in Sandy Valley

Posted by 
Sandy Valley Daily
Sandy Valley Daily
 5 days ago

(SANDY VALLEY, NV) Live events are lining up on the Sandy Valley calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sandy Valley area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dMVWG_0bGRSpF400

Super Summer Theatre - Viva Las POPera

Blue Diamond, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 6375 NV-159, Blue Diamond, NV

Viva Las POPera! Don’t know much about opera - this show doesn’t either! Top vocalists and musicians from Vegas City Opera bring alive the music from Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack, Elvis, Queen...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P74Wk_0bGRSpF400

Veterans In Politics 6th Biennial Valentines Day Ball

Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 10:00 PM

Address: 9777 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV 89183

Welcome to the 6th Biennial Veterans in Politics Valentines Day Ball!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28ZcXr_0bGRSpF400

Parent to Parent

Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 9300 West Sunset Road, Education Room/First Floor, Las Vegas, NV 89148

Peer support, resource sharing, and psychoeducation for individuals raising adolescents.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jQCo8_0bGRSpF400

Johnny Cupcakes Vegas Exclusive Pop-up at Freed's Bakery

Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 9815 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89183

Join us at the flagship Freed's Bakery location bright and early for a super fun pop-up! we're releasing 3 tees, a poster & sticker!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ssL5L_0bGRSpF400

Shop Small Holiday Craftville Gift Bazaar

Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 3333 Blue Diamond Road, Las Vegas, NV 89139

LV Craft Shows has been bringing the best craft & gift shows to the Las Vegas Valley since 1999. Our creative vendors offer unique items,

Learn More

Comments / 0

Sandy Valley Daily

Sandy Valley Daily

Sandy Valley, NV
24
Followers
168
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sandy Valley Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Sandy Valley, NV
Government
City
Blue Diamond, NV
City
Sandy Valley, NV
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Sinatra
Person
Elvis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Las Vegas Boulevard#Opera#Nv 89148#Nv 89183 Join#Freed S Bakery#Sun Nov 11#Nv 89139 Lv Craft Shows#The Las Vegas Valley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Sweetwater County, WYwyo4news.com

Concert Series Lineup: CLINT BLACK – TONIGHT AT 8:30 PM

CLINT BLACK – SATURDAY, 8/7 @ 8:30 PM. It is one of the most storied careers in modern music. Clint Black surged to superstardom as part of the fabled Class of ’89, reaching #1 with five consecutive singles from his triple-platinum debut, Killin’ Time. He followed that with the triple-platinum Put Yourself in My Shoes, and then a string of platinum and gold albums throughout the ’90s. Perhaps most impressively, Clint wrote or co-wrote every one of his more than three dozen chart hits, including “A Better Man,” “Where Are You Now,” “When My Ship Comes In,” “A Good Run of Bad Luck,” “Summer’s Comin’,” “Like the Rain” and “Nothin’ But the Taillights,” part of a catalog that produced 22 #1 singles and made him one of the most successful singer/songwriters of the modern era.
Las Vegas, NVlasvegasmagazine.com

‘Absinthe’ in Las Vegas is absolutely intoxicating

It’s a question anyone who’s lived long enough in Las Vegas is eventually asked by their guests: “If you could only see one show while you’re in town, which one would it be?” For at least the last 10 years, that answer more often than not is probably Absinthe, a one-of-a-kind production in a one-of-a-kind venue that has been drawing rave reviews since it debuted on the Strip in 2011. It’s the kind of show you can’t wait to tell everyone about once you’ve seen it.
Las Vegas, NVcannatechtoday.com

Blues Brothers Play Exclusive Concert to Free Cannabis Prisoners

October in Las Vegas is a glorious time. The weather is mild, events are in full swing, and this year people are especially eager for entertainment. This October, the Blues Brothers are bringing their lively, soulful sound to Mandalay Bay in support of the Last Prisoner Project (LPP). The event...
YogaMySanAntonio

Fabric Selection Inc. Exhibiting at SOURCING at MAGIC Expo in Las Vegas from August 8 to August 11

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) August 05, 2021. Fabric Selection Inc. has announced that it will once again be attending this year’s SOURCING at MAGIC expo in Las Vegas from August 8 to August 11. The Los Angeles-based online wholesaler will be located at Booth 61304 in the north hall of the Las Vegas Conventions. The company notes that it will be displaying samples of its newest collections, which will be highlighted by fabrics appropriate for premium loungewear, pajamas, and yoga apparel. Held annually, SOURCING at MAGIC is intended to offer the best in fashion technology, industry solutions, networking, sustainability education, product exhibition, and more.
California Statethevistapress.com

California Center For the Arts -Season Lineup Sneak Peek

Escondido, CA —The Countdown is on … Tickets go on sale for the Center’s 2021-22 Performing Arts Season this Saturday at 10am! Take a look at our season lineup below and rest-assured that you will get an email from us on Saturday morning with live ticketing links. Until then, take...
Dana Point, CAdanapointtimes.com

Dana Point ROCKS: Dance, Sing, Rock and Roll

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Las Vegas, NVYardbarker

Shaq buys $2 million house in Las Vegas?

Shaquille O’Neal has some business interests in Las Vegas, Nev. and now he is adding to his real estate portfolio there. The Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Buck Wargo reported on Friday that O’Neal bought an estate in the Las Vegas area. The $1.95 million estate is located in the southeast valley and sits on more than an acre of land. The house has just under 6,000 square feet of living space, with the sale closing on July 9.

Comments / 0

Community Policy