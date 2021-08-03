Live events coming up in Sandy Valley

(SANDY VALLEY, NV) Live events are lining up on the Sandy Valley calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sandy Valley area:

Super Summer Theatre - Viva Las POPera Blue Diamond, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 6375 NV-159, Blue Diamond, NV

Viva Las POPera! Don’t know much about opera - this show doesn’t either! Top vocalists and musicians from Vegas City Opera bring alive the music from Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack, Elvis, Queen...

Veterans In Politics 6th Biennial Valentines Day Ball Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 10:00 PM

Address: 9777 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV 89183

Welcome to the 6th Biennial Veterans in Politics Valentines Day Ball!

Parent to Parent Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 9300 West Sunset Road, Education Room/First Floor, Las Vegas, NV 89148

Peer support, resource sharing, and psychoeducation for individuals raising adolescents.

Johnny Cupcakes Vegas Exclusive Pop-up at Freed's Bakery Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 9815 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89183

Join us at the flagship Freed's Bakery location bright and early for a super fun pop-up! we're releasing 3 tees, a poster & sticker!

Shop Small Holiday Craftville Gift Bazaar Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 3333 Blue Diamond Road, Las Vegas, NV 89139

LV Craft Shows has been bringing the best craft & gift shows to the Las Vegas Valley since 1999. Our creative vendors offer unique items,