Lost Cabin, WY

Live events coming up in Lost Cabin

Lost Cabin Voice
 5 days ago

(LOST CABIN, WY) Live events are lining up on the Lost Cabin calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lost Cabin:

Memorial Service

Thermopolis, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 620 Arapahoe St, Thermopolis, WY

Alfred A.J. Joseph Bauer A.J. Bauer, 83 of Thermopolis, WY passed away July 22, 2021 after a period of declining health at the Thermopolis Rehabilitation and Wellness Center. He was born November...

Gift of the Waters Historic Indian Pageant

Thermopolis, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 220 Park St, Thermopolis, WY

The Gift of the Waters is a Historic Indian Pageant held the first weekend in August in Thermopolis. - 08/08/2021

River Dance

Thermopolis, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 220 Park St, Thermopolis, WY

River Dance Hosted By Lost Springs Band / LSB. Event starts at Fri Aug 06 2021 at 08:00 am and happening at Thermopolis., Move your feet to the music of LSB - along the rainbow terraces in steamy...

Coming out of the Vault

Thermopolis, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 700 Broadway St, Thermopolis, WY

Coming out of the Vault at Hot Springs County Museum and Cultural Center, 700 Broadway Street, Thermopolis, WY 82443, Thermopolis, United States on Sat Aug 14 2021 at 01:30 pm

Hot Springs Health Foundation Golf Tournament

Thermopolis, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 143 Airport Rd, Thermopolis, WY

Hot Springs County Memorial Hospital Foundation Golf Tournament. This event will help the Foundation to raise funds for new 3D Digital Mammography equipment for Hot Springs Health! 4-Person Scramble.

