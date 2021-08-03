Coming soon: Primrose events

(PRIMROSE, KY) Live events are lining up on the Primrose calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Primrose:

Silent weekend retreat with Zen master Ama Samy Campton, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 455 Cliffview Rd Suite 101, Campton, KY

Zen master Ama Samy, SJ, will be visiting the US for the last time in September 2021. This weekend retreat will take place at Cliffview Resort in Red River Gorge, two hours south of Cincinnati. It...

Old Engine, Tractor Show and Fish Fry Beattyville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: Cs-1065, Beattyville, KY

This year will be the 15th Annual Three Forks Old Engine, Tractor Show & Fish Fry. It will be hosted at the Three Forks Historical Center on HWY 11 North, Beattyville, KY. All day Saturday...

Owsley County Farmers' Market Booneville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 177 Shepherd Lane, Booneville, KY

Season:Summer Market Hours:June 1 - September 28, 2021Tuesdays: 9:00 am - SelloutSaturdays: 9:00 am - Sellout Location:Owsley County High School Farm, 177

Shoemaking - The Valuable Basics, 27 August Irvine, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Strong basics are our foundation as growing Tradesmen and women in Farriery . Nigel will break down the key basics in a no rush day of enjoying why basic shoemaking is the key to great shoemaking...

Sanctuary Volunteer Day Irvine, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Join us on the farm and animal sanctuary for our Summer Volunteer Days! Meet the animals, and help out around the farm. RSVP at wildearthfarm@gmail.com. 11am-Feel free to come for a tour of the...