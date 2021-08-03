Cancel
Primrose, KY

Coming soon: Primrose events

Primrose Digest
Primrose Digest
 5 days ago

(PRIMROSE, KY) Live events are lining up on the Primrose calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Primrose:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25JRvH_0bGRSlxO00

Silent weekend retreat with Zen master Ama Samy

Campton, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 455 Cliffview Rd Suite 101, Campton, KY

Zen master Ama Samy, SJ, will be visiting the US for the last time in September 2021. This weekend retreat will take place at Cliffview Resort in Red River Gorge, two hours south of Cincinnati. It...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K494U_0bGRSlxO00

Old Engine, Tractor Show and Fish Fry

Beattyville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: Cs-1065, Beattyville, KY

This year will be the 15th Annual Three Forks Old Engine, Tractor Show & Fish Fry. It will be hosted at the Three Forks Historical Center on HWY 11 North, Beattyville, KY. All day Saturday...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ISAgt_0bGRSlxO00

Owsley County Farmers' Market

Booneville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 177 Shepherd Lane, Booneville, KY

Season:Summer Market Hours:June 1 - September 28, 2021Tuesdays: 9:00 am - SelloutSaturdays: 9:00 am - Sellout Location:Owsley County High School Farm, 177

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yup8N_0bGRSlxO00

Shoemaking - The Valuable Basics, 27 August

Irvine, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Strong basics are our foundation as growing Tradesmen and women in Farriery . Nigel will break down the key basics in a no rush day of enjoying why basic shoemaking is the key to great shoemaking...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ot3GF_0bGRSlxO00

Sanctuary Volunteer Day

Irvine, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Join us on the farm and animal sanctuary for our Summer Volunteer Days! Meet the animals, and help out around the farm. RSVP at wildearthfarm@gmail.com. 11am-Feel free to come for a tour of the...

Primrose, KY
ABOUT

With Primrose Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Taliban seize key north Afghan city of Kunduz

The Taliban on Sunday seized the city of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, marking the third provincial capital that the military organization has taken since it began its campaign in May. As The New York Times reports, Kunduz, with a population of about 374,000, is an important commercial hub near the...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.

