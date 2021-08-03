Cancel
Newell, CA

Newell calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Newell Today
Newell Today
 5 days ago

(NEWELL, CA) Newell has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Newell:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4amsGQ_0bGRSiJD00

Free Yoga in the Park-Chocolate Yoga

Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 10 George Nurse Way, Klamath Falls, OR

Free yoga at Veterans Park on Thursdays from 5:30 - 6:30pm. The community is all invited. This is a meditative flow. Starting off slow while exploring within and finding balance. Then working into...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39LOE5_0bGRSiJD00

Irie Rockerz return to Gino's

Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 147 E Main St, Klamath Falls, OR

K-Falls! Let’s give a warm welcome as Gino’s Cafe & Sports Bar and Smile Movement Presents, LLC bring back the Irie Rockerz to finish out the 2021#GinosSummerConcertSeries! They opened it up for...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ISUTn_0bGRSiJD00

Malin Museum

Malin, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2115 Broadway St, Malin, OR

Malin Museum will be opened Sunday’s from 1pm-4pm starting March 10th.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LJyoc_0bGRSiJD00

Easy Listening

Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 950 Harriman Route, Klamath Falls, OR

Join us on the Patio at the Lodge from 6-8pm for some easy listening from area solo musicians: Doug Warner and Greg Frederick

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=120T2u_0bGRSiJD00

Last Day to Drop/Add a Course

Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Today is your last day to add or drop a course for Fall Term. Adding a course on this day requires instructor approval. Today is the last day that you will recieve a refund on charges if you drop...

Learn More

Newell Today

Newell Today

Newell, CA
