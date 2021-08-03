Newell calendar: Events coming up

(NEWELL, CA) Newell has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Newell:

Free Yoga in the Park-Chocolate Yoga Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 10 George Nurse Way, Klamath Falls, OR

Free yoga at Veterans Park on Thursdays from 5:30 - 6:30pm. The community is all invited. This is a meditative flow. Starting off slow while exploring within and finding balance. Then working into...

Irie Rockerz return to Gino's Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 147 E Main St, Klamath Falls, OR

K-Falls! Let’s give a warm welcome as Gino’s Cafe & Sports Bar and Smile Movement Presents, LLC bring back the Irie Rockerz to finish out the 2021#GinosSummerConcertSeries! They opened it up for...

Malin Museum Malin, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2115 Broadway St, Malin, OR

Malin Museum will be opened Sunday’s from 1pm-4pm starting March 10th.

Easy Listening Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 950 Harriman Route, Klamath Falls, OR

Join us on the Patio at the Lodge from 6-8pm for some easy listening from area solo musicians: Doug Warner and Greg Frederick

Last Day to Drop/Add a Course Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Today is your last day to add or drop a course for Fall Term. Adding a course on this day requires instructor approval. Today is the last day that you will recieve a refund on charges if you drop...