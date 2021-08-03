Coming soon: Coldfoot events

(COLDFOOT, AK) Live events are coming to Coldfoot.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Coldfoot:

Race Night at Mitchell Raceway Fairbanks, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 4075 Peger Rd, Fairbanks, AK

Come join Outdoor Rec for an action-packed night at the Mitchell Raceway, the northern most dirt track in the world! The race way can be loud and dusty as the cars kick up lots of dirt driving...

Adventures in Forgotten Realms Prerelease Fairbanks, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Entry Fee - $25 Format - Prerelease Pack Sealed Deck Prize Support - 1 Pack Per Win Entrant Limit : 24 Persons MTG Companion App Event Code : J7XEN7 You may also like the following events from The...

Weekends Digital Marketing Training Course for Beginners Fairbanks Fairbanks, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 3605 Cartwright Ct building c, Fairbanks, AK

From free digital marketing classes to digital marketing masterclass in Fairbanks, Alaska there is a lot that you can check out. Look out for digital marketing conferences near you and get a...

Drone Camp Fairbanks, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1820 Salcha St, Fairbanks, AK

Are you curious about drones? Then join us in Drone Camp and learn from an expert. Experience hands-on activities with a drone flight simulator, mapping technology, and more. Ages: Entering Grades 4-6

Cow-MOO-nity BBQ & Book Launch Fundraiser Fairbanks, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 725 26th Ave STE 101, Fairbanks, AK

Cows! Illustrations! Limericks! OH MY! Come join the Fairbanks Community Food Bank for a BBQ, Petting Zoo, and to have your own copy of the children's book "Cow-MOO-nity" signed by the Author Anne...