UNL Panhandle Research and Extension Center – Building Service Tech II

TEMPORARY WITH POTENTIAL FOR PERMANENT EMPLOYMENT UNL Panhandle Research and Extension is currently accepting applications for a Building Service Tech II at their facility in Scottsbluff. This is a day shift, 40 hours/week. The tech will be responsible for maintaining HVAC & Plumbing systems; assisting with repairs/installation of pictures, light fixtures, blackboards, cabinets, shelves, doors, and windows; provide support to Facilities Operations (includes coordinating assignments, making work orders, and communicating with external contractors and service providers); maintain accurate records and documentation; along with any other requested duties. REQUIREMENTS: