Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Harmful Shortcuts in Psychiatry

By Reviewed by Chloe Williams
psychologytoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore doctors than ever are working for companies that pressure them to see more patients in less time, which can affect treatment. The use of screening tools such as symptom checklists as diagnostic tools can lead to misdiagnosis, with important variables ignored. Relying on correlations may also lead doctors astray...

www.psychologytoday.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psychiatry#Anxiety Disorder#Personality Disorder#Productivity#Flickr#Marco Verch Professional#Phq 9#Wildey Et
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Related
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

When Drugs of Abuse Become Psychiatric Medications

Psychiatry has become increasingly interested in recent years in studying drugs of abuse for treatment of psychiatric disorders. We know very little about the mechanisms by which these drugs actually work to relieve psychiatric symptoms. Until we understand how these drugs work more fully, we should be circumspect about their...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Is It Depression—or Bipolar Disorder?

Many people with depression turn out to have a subtle—or not so subtle—form of bipolar disorder. These patients often do poorly on antidepressant medications, which may make their symptoms worse. Correct diagnosis can be difficult, but is crucial to getting to good symptom control. Can people with depression develop bipolar...
Mental HealthMedscape News

What Does Return to In-Person Psychiatry Mean for You?

This transcript has been edited for clarity. Welcome back to the Brain Food vlog. I'm Dr Drew Ramsey, an assistant clinical professor of psychiatry at Columbia University, founder of the Brain Food Clinic, and host of this vlog, where we discuss what's going on with nutritional psychiatry, clinical practice, and mental health.
Mental HealthNews-Medical.net

Innovative strategy for early diagnosis of schizophrenia

An innovative strategy that analyzes a region of the genome offers the possibility of early diagnosis of schizophrenia, reports a team led by researchers at Baylor College of Medicine. The strategy applied a machine learning algorithm called SPLS-DA to analyze specific regions of the human genome called CoRSIVs, hoping to reveal epigenetic markers for the condition.
Healthgreenmedinfo.com

Psychedelics in Psychiatry: Neuroplastic, immunomodulatory, and neurotransmitter mechanisms.

Psychedelics in Psychiatry: Neuroplastic, Immunomodulatory, and Neurotransmitter Mechanisms. Mounting evidence suggests safety and efficacy of psychedelic compounds as potential novel therapeutics in psychiatry. Ketamine has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration in a new class of antidepressants, and 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) is undergoing phase III clinical trials for post-traumatic stress disorder. Psilocybin and lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) are being investigated in several phase II and phase I clinical trials. Hence, the concept of psychedelics as therapeutics may be incorporated into modern society. Here, we discuss the main known neurobiological therapeutic mechanisms of psychedelics, which are thought to be mediated by the effects of these compounds on the serotonergic (via 5-HTand 5-HTreceptors) and glutamatergic [via-methyl-d-aspartate (NMDA) and-amino-3-hydroxy-5-methyl-4-isoxazolepropionic acid (AMPA) receptors] systems. We focus on 1) neuroplasticity mediated by the modulation of mammalian target of rapamycin-, brain-derived neurotrophic factor-, and early growth response-related pathways; 2) immunomodulation via effects on the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis, nuclear factorĸB, and cytokines such as tumor necrosis factor-and interleukin 1, 6, and 10 production and release; and 3) modulation of serotonergic, dopaminergic, glutamatergic, GABAergic, and norepinephrinergic receptors, transporters, and turnover systems. We discuss arising concerns and ways to assess potential neurobiological changes, dependence, and immunosuppression. Although larger cohorts are required to corroborate preliminary findings, the results obtained so far are promising and represent a critical opportunity for improvement of pharmacotherapies in psychiatry, an area that has seen limited therapeutic advancement in the last 20 years. Studies are underway that are trying to decouple the psychedelic effects from the therapeutic effects of these compounds. SIGNIFICANCE STATEMENT: Psychedelic compounds are emerging as potential novel therapeutics in psychiatry. However, understanding of molecular mechanisms mediating improvement remains limited. This paper reviews the available evidence concerning the effects of psychedelic compounds on pathways that modulate neuroplasticity, immunity, and neurotransmitter systems. This work aims to be a reference for psychiatrists who may soon be faced with the possibility of prescribing psychedelic compounds as medications, helping them assess which compound(s) and regimen could be most useful for decreasing specific psychiatric symptoms.
Sioux Falls, SDBrookings Register

Mental health matters

In a country where every year there are more than 40,000 suicides and 60,000 drug overdose deaths, mental health matters. Our nation has overlooked mental health for too long. Suicide is one of the leading causes of death for South Dakotans, which is heartbreaking, unacceptable, and why we must do more.
Pittsburgh, PAbeavercountyradio.com

AHN Names Dr. Anthony Mannarino Chair, Psychiatry and Behavioral Health

PITTSBURGH, PA (Aug. 3, 2021) – Allegheny Health Network (AHN) has named Anthony P. Mannarino, PhD, an internationally known expert in child traumatic stress and cognitive behavioral therapy, chair of the AHN Psychiatry and Behavioral Health Institute, effective Nov. 1. He succeeds Patton VanMeter “Van” Nickell, MD, who announced his forthcoming retirement earlier this year.
Mental Healthsnntv.com

How Physical Activity Improves Mental Health

Originally Posted On: https://awatfit.com/how-physical-activity-improves-mental-health/. Are you struggling with your mental health, or are looking for ways to improve your mental health in general? Do you want to make your mind and body healthier?. If you said yes to any of the questions above, you are in luck. There is a...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Mental Health RX: An Olympic Champion's Lessons Apply to Health Care

Even the most accomplished can be affected by mental health issues. It is important to remove the stigma among health care providers seeking help for mental health concerns. Is this what it takes to start prioritizing mental health?. Simone Biles, USA gymnastics five-time gold medal Olympic champion, won the bronze...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

How to Avoid Cognitive Biases When Dealing With COVID-19

Poor decision-making stems from the judgment errors known as cognitive biases. Mental blindspots impact all areas of our life, from health to politics and even shopping. Recent research has revealed effective strategies to overcome cognitive bias and errors in judgment. Why have so many people made so many bad decisions...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Mental Health Awareness and Support

As not only a mental health professional but also a fellow human, I applaud the incredible courage, strength, and self-care shown by Simone Biles for her decision to withdraw from the Olympics’ gymnastic final due to prioritizing her mental health. The overwhelming support for her decision by The International Olympic Committee, USA Gymnastics, and her sponsors helps pave the way for society as a whole to reduce the stigma attached to mental health issues.
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

Narcissism and the Gift of Resilience

Narcissists typically present a shiny façade to the world but they are deeply insecure, lack self-awareness and dislike any form of criticism. Resilience can sometimes be won the hard way when one grows up with a narcissist, which often involves disappointment and rejection. Focusing on healthy relationships may help one...
Mental HealthPsych Centra

What is Situational Depression?

Have you just had a stressful event occur and been feeling low for a few weeks? You may be experiencing situational depression. Are you feeling overwhelmed from trying to cope with the stress? Do you find it difficult to engage in activities you did before the event happened? Sometimes, depression is tied to a particular situation or event.
Mental HealthPsych Centra

ADHD and the brain

ADHD is a neurodevelopmental disorder that can affect the central nervous system. This means there may be differences in the structure of your brain compared to that of someone who doesn’t have ADHD. “Most people will answer the question ‘what is ADHD’ with a list of symptoms and challenges,” says...
Mental HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

These depression drugs may lead to higher death risk

In a new study published PLOS ONE, researchers found an increased death risk in adults with depression who initiated augmentation with newer antipsychotic medications compared to a control group that initiated augmentation with a second antidepressant. The study is from Rutgers and Columbia University. One author is Tobias Gerhard. Although...
Mental HealthPsych Centra

What Are the ‘Positive’ Symptoms of Schizophrenia?

Schizophrenia has three types of symptoms: negative, positive, and cognitive. Positive symptoms indicate novel or exaggerated experiences like hallucinations, delusions, or paranoia. Positive symptoms involve exaggerated responses that make it difficult to function. Negative symptoms are those that demonstrate a lack of functioning, while cognitive symptoms are those that affect...
Mental Healthmynewsla.com

UCLA Study: Stress at Work, Home Increases Risk of Depression in U.S. Workers

Stress at work and at home are found to be linked to major depressive episodes and may have different effects on men and women, according to a study led by UCLA researchers. “A person’s situation at home may impact their experience of stress at work, and vice versa,” said Wendie Robbins, a UCLA Fielding School of Public Health professor of environmental health sciences and a co-author of the study published in the August edition of the Journal of Psychosomatic Research.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Psychological Rights: A New Concept in Mental Health

A "Psychological Bill of Rights" is original, adding to classical definitions of other "rights." A government exists to create, modify and enforce all types of rights, but tends to fail when it comes to psychological rights. The idea of "human" rights has a long history in theology and moral philosophy...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

A Social Psychology Tutorial

Our social nature sits near the core of what it means to be human. For nearly a century, research from the field of social psychology has shed light on the broader human experience. In May 1997, I was privileged to receive a Ph.D. in social psychology from the University of...
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

Mental health patients will answer when asked about firearms

When patients receiving care for mental health were asked to complete a standardized questionnaire that included the question, "Do you have access to guns?" most provided a response, according to a Kaiser Permanente study published in JAMA Health Forum. Firearms are the most common—and most lethal—method of suicide in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy