Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grasmere, ID

Grasmere calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Grasmere News Alert
Grasmere News Alert
 5 days ago

(GRASMERE, ID) Grasmere is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Grasmere:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lygE1_0bGRSZJY00

Summer Concert Series

Mountain Home, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: Mountain Home, ID

Summer Concert Series Set for July, August The Mountain Home Arts Council and Parks & Rec are proud to announce the dates and slate of bands for the annual Mountain Home Summer Concert Series...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K0KWC_0bGRSZJY00

Mountain Home Farmers Market

Mountain Home, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Season:Summer Market Hours May 1 - October 30, 2021Saturdays, 8 am - 1 pm Location:Railroad Park, Main Street, Downtown

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lhJVm_0bGRSZJY00

Paint and Sip

Mountain Home AFB, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Paint and Sip with us in building 2610, same building as the library. We will be painting an abstract piece with lots of fun colors and circular designs. Wine will be provided but if you want to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42kKyP_0bGRSZJY00

Tween & Teen Among Us Mystery Walk

Mountain Home, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 790 N 10th E St, Mountain Home, ID

Come get the gears in your head turning again with this fun end-of-the-summer mystery walk. We have 11 stations with puzzles needing to be solved in order to uncover the imposter and win yourself...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AM8nO_0bGRSZJY00

Take A Stand 5K Color Run

Mountain Home, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

ECDVC is hosting a 5k Color Run against teen dating violence. Come take a stand with us! General Admission: $5/ person Family of 4 or more: $20 Teens: FREE Pay at Entrance at T-Ball Fields For...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Grasmere News Alert

Grasmere News Alert

Grasmere, ID
0
Followers
128
Post
21
Views
ABOUT

With Grasmere News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mountain Home, ID
Government
City
Mountain Home, ID
City
Grasmere, ID
Local
Idaho Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teen Dating Violence
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Senate trudges toward passing $1 trillion infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate moved slowly on Sunday toward passing a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, held back by one Republican lawmaker who opposed speeding up a vote on the nation's biggest investment in roads and bridges in decades. The Senate convened at noon EDT (1600...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Taliban seize key north Afghan city of Kunduz

The Taliban on Sunday seized the city of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, marking the third provincial capital that the military organization has taken since it began its campaign in May. As The New York Times reports, Kunduz, with a population of about 374,000, is an important commercial hub near the...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.

Comments / 0

Community Policy