Grasmere calendar: What's coming up

(GRASMERE, ID) Grasmere is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Grasmere:

Summer Concert Series Mountain Home, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: Mountain Home, ID

Summer Concert Series Set for July, August The Mountain Home Arts Council and Parks & Rec are proud to announce the dates and slate of bands for the annual Mountain Home Summer Concert Series...

Mountain Home Farmers Market Mountain Home, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Season:Summer Market Hours May 1 - October 30, 2021Saturdays, 8 am - 1 pm Location:Railroad Park, Main Street, Downtown

Paint and Sip Mountain Home AFB, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Paint and Sip with us in building 2610, same building as the library. We will be painting an abstract piece with lots of fun colors and circular designs. Wine will be provided but if you want to...

Tween & Teen Among Us Mystery Walk Mountain Home, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 790 N 10th E St, Mountain Home, ID

Come get the gears in your head turning again with this fun end-of-the-summer mystery walk. We have 11 stations with puzzles needing to be solved in order to uncover the imposter and win yourself...

Take A Stand 5K Color Run Mountain Home, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

ECDVC is hosting a 5k Color Run against teen dating violence. Come take a stand with us! General Admission: $5/ person Family of 4 or more: $20 Teens: FREE Pay at Entrance at T-Ball Fields For...