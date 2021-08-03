Cancel
Pacific House, CA

Pacific House calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Pacific House News Watch
Pacific House News Watch
 5 days ago

(PACIFIC HOUSE, CA) Live events are lining up on the Pacific House calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pacific House:

Water Slides in the Park!

Camino, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 4205 Carson Rd, Camino, CA

COOL OFF AND HAVE SOME FUN! Water slides in the Camino Church Park! An 18' double slide for the bigger "kids" For the little ones, enjoy a 5 in one Bounce House and slide into a small pool...

BANDCAMP at Robbs Resort Saturday 8/14

Pollock Pines, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 14216 Ice House Road, Pollock Pines, CA 95726

Come enjoy a day in the mountains at the premier camping and entertainment venue in the beautiful Crystal Basin!

20 Mile Taste

Camino, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 2569 Larsen Dr, Camino, CA

This event is a fundraiser for El Dorado County Ag in the Classroom and will be hosted at Rainbow Orchards. The Picnic Dinner will be catered by John Sanders and may be picked up /take out or...

Petty Rocks rocks Camino, CA

Camino, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 3544 Carson Rd #20, Camino, CA

Petty Rocks brings the music of Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers to Hwy 50 Brewery in Caminoa, CA.

Folk on the Farm - Lillie Mae

Camino, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 3205 N Canyon Rd Bldg 1, Camino, CA

Come enjoy Folk on the Farm on Saturday evenings! Get excited for a beautiful night on the farm with live music from Lillie Mae and food from Off the Vine. Everyone will be seated at their...

