Greenhorn, OR

Greenhorn calendar: Events coming up

Greenhorn News Flash
Greenhorn News Flash
 5 days ago

(GREENHORN, OR) Greenhorn has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Greenhorn area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zbA0h_0bGRSS8T00

FULL RUN OF STEAM AND BANDITS

Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 12259 Huckleberry Loop, Baker City, OR

Once again the Historical Sumpter Valley Steam Engine will be involved in another train Robbery. The train will load at 12:45pm at the McEwen Depot and Depart at 1:00 for a 40 minute ride and run...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yhFWk_0bGRSS8T00

East West Shrine All Star Football Game

Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 2500 E St, Baker City, OR

The SHRINE GAME IS BACK! After a 1 year hiatus due to COVID19 we are back and ready to play. The game will be played as usual at Baker Bulldog Stadium in Baker City. Pre Game at 6pm Kickoff 7pm...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vrkzF_0bGRSS8T00

Elkhorn Relay Run by Doomsday Racing

North Powder, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 47500 Anthony Lakes Hwy, North Powder, OR

The Elkhorn Relay is an epic 82 mile relay race for teams of 1-6 runners through the spectacular Elkhorn mountains in Northeast Oregon beginning at Hillgard State Park and ending with a trail leg...

HISTORICAL SUMPTER VALLEY STEAM ENGINE

Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 12259 Huckleberry Loop, Baker City, OR

The Gold Rush Bandits are back for round 2 of the day. Robbing, shooting, good guys and bad gals all apart of a great show. We have Steam, horses, dogs, GOLD and best of all fun! The train will...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18pveJ_0bGRSS8T00

COYOTE JOE AT POWDER RIVER MUSIC REVIEW

Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 1723 Madison St, Baker City, OR

Powder River Music Review summer concert series takes place every Sunday afternoon 4-5:30 mid June through August in Baker City'

Greenhorn News Flash

Greenhorn News Flash

Greenhorn, OR
With Greenhorn News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

