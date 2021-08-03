Impeachment: American Crime Story First Look Brings Monica Lewinsky to the White House This Fall

After what seems like years of waiting, we're finally getting the first look at Ryan Murphy's Impeachment: American Crime Story. On Wednesday, FX shared the first teaser for the upcoming season of the award-winning anthology, which is set to focus on the political sex scandal between President Bill Clinton and White House intern Monica Lewinsky. In the brief teaser, we get the first look at Beanie Feldstein as Lewinsky as she wraps up a gift, addressed to "Bill," and enters the Oval Office to meet the president, played by Clive Owen. The new series is also set to star a handful of Murphy universe alums, including Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp and Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge. Watch the first teaser trailer above before the series premieres on Sept. 7.