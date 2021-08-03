Cancel
Impeachment: American Crime Story First Look Brings Monica Lewinsky to the White House This Fall

By Brandy Lynn Sebren
MovieWeb
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Murphy's American Crime Story returns soon with Impeachment: American Crime Story. He gives us a first look at Beanie Feldstein donning the infamous blue ensemble as Monica Lewinsky, and let us know when we can dive into the Bill Clinton scandal that scorched our TV screen in 1998, exploring the case against Clinton, which infamously involved his sexual relationship with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

movieweb.com

