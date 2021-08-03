Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Shoreham, RI

What’s up New Shoreham: Local events calendar

Posted by 
New Shoreham News Beat
New Shoreham News Beat
 5 days ago

(NEW SHOREHAM, RI) New Shoreham has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around New Shoreham:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ITHVq_0bGRSNy400

2021 BIHS/NAMI-BI 5k Beach Run/Walk

New Shoreham, RI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 7 Corn Neck Rd, New Shoreham, RI

This is a 3.2 mile/5k (not officially measured and is closer to 3.1 miles) run or walk on the most beautiful beach on Block Island, RI. The race check-in, start and finish are at the Fred Benson...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fnm1J_0bGRSNy400

Roots Of Creation

New Shoreham, RI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 42 Water St, New Shoreham, RI

You don't need to head to the Caribbean to experience some island vibes. Come sway to the music of great reggae bands at Ballard's Reggae Day.

Learn More

Reggae Fest

New Shoreham, RI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 42 Water St, New Shoreham, RI

You don't need to head to the Caribbean to experience some island vibes. Come sway to the music of great reggae bands at Ballard's Reggae Day.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Utz25_0bGRSNy400

Dr. Westchesterson

New Shoreham, RI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 34 Ocean Ave, New Shoreham, RI

The Dr. straps on they keytar for an afternoon of sun soaked jams. One of Block Island's favorite Sunday Funday activities! Featuring Rob Davis, Kat Kiley, Dominic Nardini from School of Fish and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kY8fe_0bGRSNy400

2021 Block Island Arts and Artisans Festival

New Shoreham, RI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 31 West Side Rd, New Shoreham, RI

You don't want to miss this event on the grounds of the Narragansett Inn across from Dead Eye Dick's. Shop hand crafted items such as pottery, paintings, Block Island photography, one of a kind...

Learn More

Comments / 0

New Shoreham News Beat

New Shoreham News Beat

New Shoreham, RI
7
Followers
170
Post
154
Views
ABOUT

With New Shoreham News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Shoreham, RI
New Shoreham, RI
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Benson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Live Events#Photography#Mile 5k#School Of Fish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Taliban seize key north Afghan city of Kunduz

The Taliban on Sunday seized the city of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, marking the third provincial capital that the military organization has taken since it began its campaign in May. As The New York Times reports, Kunduz, with a population of about 374,000, is an important commercial hub near the...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.

Comments / 0

Community Policy