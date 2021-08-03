What’s up New Shoreham: Local events calendar

(NEW SHOREHAM, RI) New Shoreham has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around New Shoreham:

2021 BIHS/NAMI-BI 5k Beach Run/Walk New Shoreham, RI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 7 Corn Neck Rd, New Shoreham, RI

This is a 3.2 mile/5k (not officially measured and is closer to 3.1 miles) run or walk on the most beautiful beach on Block Island, RI. The race check-in, start and finish are at the Fred Benson...

Roots Of Creation New Shoreham, RI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 42 Water St, New Shoreham, RI

You don't need to head to the Caribbean to experience some island vibes. Come sway to the music of great reggae bands at Ballard's Reggae Day.

Reggae Fest New Shoreham, RI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 42 Water St, New Shoreham, RI

You don't need to head to the Caribbean to experience some island vibes. Come sway to the music of great reggae bands at Ballard's Reggae Day.

Dr. Westchesterson New Shoreham, RI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 34 Ocean Ave, New Shoreham, RI

The Dr. straps on they keytar for an afternoon of sun soaked jams. One of Block Island's favorite Sunday Funday activities! Featuring Rob Davis, Kat Kiley, Dominic Nardini from School of Fish and...

2021 Block Island Arts and Artisans Festival New Shoreham, RI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 31 West Side Rd, New Shoreham, RI

You don't want to miss this event on the grounds of the Narragansett Inn across from Dead Eye Dick's. Shop hand crafted items such as pottery, paintings, Block Island photography, one of a kind...