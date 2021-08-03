Cancel
New Post, WI

New Post events coming soon

(NEW POST, WI) New Post has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the New Post area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RdZtZ_0bGRSM5L00

Puppy Love Weekend

Hayward, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 11544 US Hwy 63, Hayward, WI

And we called it Puppy Love Weekend! We love our furry friends and we know you do too! Wag over to the Hayward KOA to celebrate our wonderful pups with many activities and amenities for your...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ImOjl_0bGRSM5L00

Ruby's Pantry

Hayward, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 10655 Nyman Ave, Hayward, WI

Ruby’s Pantry Food Distribution is held here at the church (as a host site) on the third Thursday of each month from 4:30 - 5:30 pm. Currently this is a drive-through event. For $20 you will...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aWJU5_0bGRSM5L00

Hayward Farmers Market

Hayward, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: Lumberjack Bowl, 15670, Co Rd B, Hayward, WI

A visual and aromatic feast, farm tables at this market are loaded with the region's freshest, in-season fruits and vegetables, eggs, honey, maple syrup, pasture-raised meats and poultry, eggs...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tKA10_0bGRSM5L00

Customer Appreciation

Radisson, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 10189 W Old, WI-70, Radisson, WI

This is our thank you to ALL of our guest(past, present and future). Come join us for coffee and cookies.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XM0zS_0bGRSM5L00

Music Trivia Night @ The Whistle Punk

Stone Lake, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: W170 State Hwy 70, Stone Lake, WI

Musky City Music (a division of The Northern Nerd) is happy to collaborate once again with The Whistle Punk to bring you music trivia night! This session will include music trivia involving the...

Learn More

Comments / 0

