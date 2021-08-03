Cancel
Genoa, AR

Live events coming up in Genoa

Genoa Bulletin
Genoa Bulletin
 5 days ago

(GENOA, AR) Genoa is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Genoa:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Caoyj_0bGRSIYR00

Community Bible Study

Texarkana, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 2001 Arkansas Blvd, Texarkana, AR

Join us for our annual Hillier Community Health Fair! We will be giving away backpacks, lunch, vendor goodies, haircuts, screenings & more! Open to the Texarkana Community. Help us spread the word!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1slgjo_0bGRSIYR00

Cub Scout Shooting Sports Derby

Texarkana, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 6918 Tennessee Rd, Texarkana, AR

What Cub Scout doesn't want to shoot bb guns, bows and arrows and sling shots! Tigers - Webelos can earn your shooting sports awards too! This event will run from 9-noon at Camp Preston Hunt. It...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fgOBy_0bGRSIYR00

Summer Fun @ Holiday Springs

Texarkana, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 5501 Crossroads Pkwy, Texarkana, AR

All ages; available throughout the summer Price $104.99 per person per season pass when buying 1-3 passes $99.99 per person per season pass when buying 4+ passes ActivitiesEnjoy the summer at Holida…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o4guT_0bGRSIYR00

Drawdown & Casino Night

Texarkana, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 324 E Broad St, Texarkana, AR

Temple Memorial Pediatric Center is bringing our Annual Drawdown & Casino Night to Crossties!. Join us Thursday August 5th at 6pm, starting with a delicious dinner prepared by Pops Place...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K1uY4_0bGRSIYR00

VOLUNTEER - Steven Curtis Chapman / Texarkana, AR

Texarkana, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 3115 Trinity Boulevard, Texarkana, AR 71854

Come help Food for the Hungry in their efforts to end human poverty! Volunteers get to see the show for free!

Genoa Bulletin

Genoa Bulletin

Genoa, AR
