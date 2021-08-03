diamond schmitt plans 'therme canada' as a year-round waterfront development in ontario

Norske Mikrohus’s latest design is clad in sustainable spruce—and it will take you anywhere you want to go. When David and Jeanette Reiss-Andersen, cofounders of the Oslo-based tiny home company Norske Mikrohus, set to work on their most recent project, their goal was to provide an environmentally friendly alternative to the standard-size home. "We wanted to create something for people looking for a way out of the rental and mortgage markets—something for those who want easy access to nature and to live with fewer possessions," David says. The result is Tind—a wood-wrapped house on wheels that measures 70 square feet and starts at $90K.