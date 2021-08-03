diamond schmitt plans 'therme canada' as a year-round waterfront development in ontario
Celebrating monumental glass architecture, toronto based firm diamond schmitt architects unveils its envisioned ‘therme canada’ at ontario place. the project will stand as a year-round landmark destination along lake ontario that will reconnects visitors with the waterfront. ontario place’s west island is designed as an expansion of public park space, honoring the history of the recreational area with its iconic 1967 pods and cinesphere. the team at diamond schmitt incorporates three architectural themes: the scale and spirit of exhibition pavilions, the restorative qualities of natural forms, and the transparency of greenhouse architecture.www.designboom.com
