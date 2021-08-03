Live events on the horizon in New Haven

(NEW HAVEN, WY) Live events are coming to New Haven.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in New Haven:

Earl Jespersen Memorial 2 Person Scramble Pine Haven, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 230 Pine Haven Rd, Pine Haven, WY

2 Person Scramble 18 holes at Noon 2 Person Scramble 9 holes at 4:30 PM

Harvest Farmers Market Sundance, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Season: Year Round Market Hours:Monday, 6am - 4pm Tuesdays, 9am - 4pmWednesday - Friday, 6am - 4pmLocation: 315 Main Street

Rocky Railway VBS Belle Fourche, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Vacation Bible School United Methodist Church Monday June 12 through Thursday June 15

Sip n Walk Historical Tours Sundance, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 120 N 4th St, Sundance, WY

Live reenactment through Sundance's Wild West history! Take a scroll into the past of the Sundance Territory and meet famous historical figures and notorious outlaws. For only $15 per per adult...

“The World Needs More Cowboys” Celebration Hulett, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 77 Tower View Dr, Hulett, WY

Find all the information related to meet & greet in Hulett. Your favorite influencer, author or any public figure might be arriving. Get your tickets and have a chance to meet them.