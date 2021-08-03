Coming soon: Mckenzie Bridge events

(MCKENZIE BRIDGE, OR) Live events are lining up on the Mckenzie Bridge calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mckenzie Bridge:

Fox Walk + Owl Eyes Sisters, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: SW Warm Springs Rd, Sisters, OR

Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Susan Prince for a nature walk just for kids! We'll gather at the protected forests of the Metolius Preserve to share nature stories and learn how to enter into...

Friends of Finn Rock Reach Vida, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: Quartz Creek Rd, Vida, OR

Join the Friends of Finn Rock Reach on the first Friday of each month (February-November) and help care for the middle McKenzie River. Established in 2017, the Friends Group helps to steward...

ACCO Autocross August 2021 Sisters, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 27400 Big Lake Road, Sisters, OR

Please join ACCO for the next Autocross events of 2021! Due to the restrictions caused by COVID-19 everyone must observe social distancing measures. Facilities will be extremely limited so please...

CORE & RESTORE : Yoga + Barre Workshop at Pole Creek Ranch Sisters, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 15425 McKenzie Hwy, Sisters, OR

List of Life.Love.Yoga. upcoming events. Health-wellness Events by Life.Love.Yoga.. Life.Love.Yoga. is an eco-friendly yoga studio in downtown Sisters, Oregon.

Kristin Granger & True North + Sway Wild Sisters, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

When: August 13, 2021 @ 7:00 pm Where: Sisters Art Works, 204 W Adams St., Sisters, OR 97759 Don’t miss award winning songwriter Kristin Grainger & True North at the Sisters Summer of Festival...