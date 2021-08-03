Coming soon: Mckenzie Bridge events
(MCKENZIE BRIDGE, OR) Live events are lining up on the Mckenzie Bridge calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mckenzie Bridge:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Address: SW Warm Springs Rd, Sisters, OR
Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Susan Prince for a nature walk just for kids! We'll gather at the protected forests of the Metolius Preserve to share nature stories and learn how to enter into...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Address: Quartz Creek Rd, Vida, OR
Join the Friends of Finn Rock Reach on the first Friday of each month (February-November) and help care for the middle McKenzie River. Established in 2017, the Friends Group helps to steward...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM
Address: 27400 Big Lake Road, Sisters, OR
Please join ACCO for the next Autocross events of 2021! Due to the restrictions caused by COVID-19 everyone must observe social distancing measures. Facilities will be extremely limited so please...
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: 15425 McKenzie Hwy, Sisters, OR
List of Life.Love.Yoga. upcoming events. Health-wellness Events by Life.Love.Yoga.. Life.Love.Yoga. is an eco-friendly yoga studio in downtown Sisters, Oregon.
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM
When: August 13, 2021 @ 7:00 pm Where: Sisters Art Works, 204 W Adams St., Sisters, OR 97759 Don’t miss award winning songwriter Kristin Grainger & True North at the Sisters Summer of Festival...
