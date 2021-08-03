Cancel
Mckenzie Bridge, OR

Coming soon: Mckenzie Bridge events

Mckenzie Bridge Updates
 5 days ago

(MCKENZIE BRIDGE, OR) Live events are lining up on the Mckenzie Bridge calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mckenzie Bridge:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SnrmF_0bGRSBNM00

Fox Walk + Owl Eyes

Sisters, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: SW Warm Springs Rd, Sisters, OR

Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Susan Prince for a nature walk just for kids! We'll gather at the protected forests of the Metolius Preserve to share nature stories and learn how to enter into...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AO5GY_0bGRSBNM00

Friends of Finn Rock Reach

Vida, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: Quartz Creek Rd, Vida, OR

Join the Friends of Finn Rock Reach on the first Friday of each month (February-November) and help care for the middle McKenzie River. Established in 2017, the Friends Group helps to steward...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KSHzH_0bGRSBNM00

ACCO Autocross August 2021

Sisters, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 27400 Big Lake Road, Sisters, OR

Please join ACCO for the next Autocross events of 2021! Due to the restrictions caused by COVID-19 everyone must observe social distancing measures. Facilities will be extremely limited so please...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24r6uD_0bGRSBNM00

CORE & RESTORE : Yoga + Barre Workshop at Pole Creek Ranch

Sisters, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 15425 McKenzie Hwy, Sisters, OR

List of Life.Love.Yoga. upcoming events. Health-wellness Events by Life.Love.Yoga.. Life.Love.Yoga. is an eco-friendly yoga studio in downtown Sisters, Oregon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49K0UX_0bGRSBNM00

Kristin Granger & True North + Sway Wild

Sisters, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

When: August 13, 2021 @ 7:00 pm Where: Sisters Art Works, 204 W Adams St., Sisters, OR 97759 Don’t miss award winning songwriter Kristin Grainger & True North at the Sisters Summer of Festival...

Mckenzie Bridge Updates

Mckenzie Bridge, OR
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Taliban seize key north Afghan city of Kunduz

The Taliban on Sunday seized the city of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, marking the third provincial capital that the military organization has taken since it began its campaign in May. As The New York Times reports, Kunduz, with a population of about 374,000, is an important commercial hub near the...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.

