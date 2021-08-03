Cancel
Otter, MT

Events on the Otter calendar

Otter Dispatch
 5 days ago

(OTTER, MT) Live events are lining up on the Otter calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Otter area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X4Dwi_0bGRSAUd00

Music in the Park at Ucross

Clearmont, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 30 Big Red Ln, Clearmont, WY

Celebrate the Arts at Ucross on Sunday, August 22, with an afternoon of live folk and bluegrass, food trucks, and more throughout our artist residency campus in the foothills of the Bighorn...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S47Bg_0bGRSAUd00

Tongue River Tales

Decker, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 292 Campers Point, Decker, MT

Join us on Facebook Live or Zoom for a virtual story time! The program will begin at 2PM on the 3rd Monday of every month and will last approximately an hour. Every month will have a different...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lhpwr_0bGRSAUd00

Vacation Bible School

Biddle, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

What:☀️Vacation Bible School 🌞 When: August 4, 5, and 6 from 10 a.m. to 1:00p.m. Where: Biddle Wesleyan Church Who: Ages 3 and up Music, Crafts, Bible Stories, and FREE lunch provided. Come and...

Otter Dispatch

Otter, MT
ABOUT

With Otter Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#Live Events#Mt#Clearmont#Campers Point#Biddle Wesleyan Church
