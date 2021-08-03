Cancel
Mesita, NM

Live events Mesita — what’s coming up

(MESITA, NM) Live events are coming to Mesita.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mesita:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cw714_0bGRS9h900

Food for seniors

Belen, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 305 Eagle Ln, Belen, NM

The ECHO CSFP Program is offering free food for senior citizens who are 60 years old and older from 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, Aug. 10, at the Belen Community Center, 305 Eagle Lane. To register...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oocWu_0bGRS9h900

Los Lunas Farmers' Market

Los Lunas, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 3447 Lambros SE At Heritage Park, Los Lunas, NM

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 11 - October 19, 2021Tuesdays, 4 pm - 7 pm Location:Heritage Park, 3447 Lambros Circle, Los Lunas, NM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oRaow_0bGRS9h900

Hiring Event Food Sample Salesperson: Immediate Offers; Apply To Attend

Bosque Farms, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Job Fair: Part Time Event Specialist - Hiring Immediately! Apply today and join us on Thursday, August 5 from 11AM - 3PM at Costco in A lbuquerque, NM for a CDS in-warehouse event. We will hire...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C3mIb_0bGRS9h900

National Night Out

Tome, Tome-Adelino, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 7 Church Loop, Tome, NM

National Night Out Hosted by: Valencia County Sheriff’s Office 505-866-2045 Tuesday August 3, 2021 5:30pm – 8:30pm Immaculate Conception Church 7 Church Lp Tome NM 87060 Free Food - Live Music ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02YKcV_0bGRS9h900

Orderfiller Hiring Event

Los Lunas, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 670 Los Morros Rd, Los Lunas, NM

Walmart Grocery Warehouse DC 6084 Career Event! Hiring Immediately! Event Details Date: Saturday, August 7, 2021 Location: Walmart Grocery Warehouse DC 6084, 670 Los Morros Rd NW, Los Lunas, NM...

ABOUT

With Mesita Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

