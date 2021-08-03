Live events Mesita — what’s coming up

(MESITA, NM) Live events are coming to Mesita.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mesita:

Food for seniors Belen, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 305 Eagle Ln, Belen, NM

The ECHO CSFP Program is offering free food for senior citizens who are 60 years old and older from 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, Aug. 10, at the Belen Community Center, 305 Eagle Lane. To register...

Los Lunas Farmers' Market Los Lunas, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 3447 Lambros SE At Heritage Park, Los Lunas, NM

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 11 - October 19, 2021Tuesdays, 4 pm - 7 pm Location:Heritage Park, 3447 Lambros Circle, Los Lunas, NM

Hiring Event Food Sample Salesperson: Immediate Offers; Apply To Attend Bosque Farms, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Job Fair: Part Time Event Specialist - Hiring Immediately! Apply today and join us on Thursday, August 5 from 11AM - 3PM at Costco in A lbuquerque, NM for a CDS in-warehouse event. We will hire...

National Night Out Tome, Tome-Adelino, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 7 Church Loop, Tome, NM

National Night Out Hosted by: Valencia County Sheriff’s Office 505-866-2045 Tuesday August 3, 2021 5:30pm – 8:30pm Immaculate Conception Church 7 Church Lp Tome NM 87060 Free Food - Live Music ...

Orderfiller Hiring Event Los Lunas, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 670 Los Morros Rd, Los Lunas, NM

Walmart Grocery Warehouse DC 6084 Career Event! Hiring Immediately! Event Details Date: Saturday, August 7, 2021 Location: Walmart Grocery Warehouse DC 6084, 670 Los Morros Rd NW, Los Lunas, NM...