GHOSTBUSTERS Screens Sunday Night August 8th at the Sky View Drive-in in Litchfield, Illinois

GHOSTBUSTERS (1984) screens Sunday Night July 8th at the Sky View Drive-in in Lichtfield, Il. (1500 Historic Old Route 66) This is part of the Sky View’s ‘Throwback Sundays’. The second Sunday of the month, they screen a classic movie. Admission is only $7 (free for kids under 5). The movie starts at 8:30pm and will be followed by a screening of SUICIDE SQUAD. The Sky View’s site can be found HERE.