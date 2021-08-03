Cancel
Laird, CO

Laird calendar: Coming events

Laird News Beat
Laird News Beat
 5 days ago

(LAIRD, CO) Live events are lining up on the Laird calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Laird:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=170RMQ_0bGRS5AF00

Bloodstain Pattern Analysis I Wray, CO. — Bevel, Gardner & Associates

Wray, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 145 Main St, Wray, CO

Register Here This Bloodstain Pattern Analysis I course is hosted by the Wray Police Department. The training will be held at the Wray Firehall located at 145 Main Street Wray, CO. 80758 The...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ay7CL_0bGRS5AF00

Ministry to Women

Yuma, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 505 E Beatty Ave, Yuma, CO

We are kicking off our new ministry at Yuma Naz - Ministry to Women! We will gather together and enjoy some desserts and snacks to share, and talk about what our women's ministry is going to look...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vo8nx_0bGRS5AF00

Yuma County Fair TRIVIA

Yuma, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 124 S Main St, Yuma, CO

Come join us for a great night of TRIVIA! How well do you know the Yuma County Fair? Been going to the fair for years, or just new to it, either way, you will have a great time!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K0O4y_0bGRS5AF00

Sew Caring

Holyoke, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 115 S Interocean Ave, Holyoke, CO

Sew Caring is a group sponsored by Creative Traditions whose purpose is to sew for others. While there are not generally deadlines, we want to make sure the needs shared and requests made are met...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZQuSo_0bGRS5AF00

City Council Meeting

Wray, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Agendas & Minutes City Jobs Forms & Applications Online Payments Sign Up for Notifications Wray Public Library

