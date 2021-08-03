Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clifton, NY

Clifton events coming up

Posted by 
Clifton Voice
Clifton Voice
 5 days ago

(CLIFTON, NY) Clifton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Clifton area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H6dmG_0bGRS3On00

Adirondack Woodcraft Show – Tupper Arts

Tupper Lake, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 106 Park St, Tupper Lake, NY

New Event!! Adirondack Woodcrafts Show The Adirondack Woodcrafts Show will […]

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41wU3E_0bGRS3On00

Live Music at P2’s Irish Pub

Tupper Lake, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Lace up your dancing shoes and head to P2’s Irish Pub on Saturday, August 28, 2021 from 6-9 pm with live music from Singer-Songwriter Shawn Stoddard. Singer-Songwriter Shawn Stoddard is the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IkoNm_0bGRS3On00

SWHS Benson Mines/ Newton Falls 2021

Star Lake, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Save the date! A celebration of the Newton Falls Paper Mill, J&L Steel, and Benson Mines, and especially those who worked there.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pBIDm_0bGRS3On00

Chaumont Pond Field Trip

Newton Falls, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Join us for a 4- hour guided paddle on Chaumont Pond to learn about the loons that live there! In a small group setting conducive to social distancing, we will learn about the fascinating lives of...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X4u0E_0bGRS3On00

ADK Bark in the Park

Tupper Lake, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 17-19 Demars Blvd, Tupper Lake, NY

Pet walk, ice cream social, microchipping clinic, and fun pet celebration to benefit the animals at Tri-Lakes Humane Society! Pre-Registration with Shirt: $25 *Shirts will not be available to...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Clifton Voice

Clifton Voice

Clifton, NY
2
Followers
171
Post
69
Views
ABOUT

With Clifton Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tupper Lake, NY
City
Clifton, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#P2#Irish Pub#J L Steel#Benson Mines#Chaumont Pond#Tri Lakes Humane Society
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Taliban seize key north Afghan city of Kunduz

The Taliban on Sunday seized the city of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, marking the third provincial capital that the military organization has taken since it began its campaign in May. As The New York Times reports, Kunduz, with a population of about 374,000, is an important commercial hub near the...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.

Comments / 0

Community Policy