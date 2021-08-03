Clifton events coming up
(CLIFTON, NY) Clifton has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Clifton area:
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 106 Park St, Tupper Lake, NY
New Event!! Adirondack Woodcrafts Show The Adirondack Woodcrafts Show will […]
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Lace up your dancing shoes and head to P2’s Irish Pub on Saturday, August 28, 2021 from 6-9 pm with live music from Singer-Songwriter Shawn Stoddard. Singer-Songwriter Shawn Stoddard is the...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Save the date! A celebration of the Newton Falls Paper Mill, J&L Steel, and Benson Mines, and especially those who worked there.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Join us for a 4- hour guided paddle on Chaumont Pond to learn about the loons that live there! In a small group setting conducive to social distancing, we will learn about the fascinating lives of...
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: 17-19 Demars Blvd, Tupper Lake, NY
Pet walk, ice cream social, microchipping clinic, and fun pet celebration to benefit the animals at Tri-Lakes Humane Society! Pre-Registration with Shirt: $25 *Shirts will not be available to...
