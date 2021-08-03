Live events coming up in Duette

(DUETTE, FL) Duette is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Duette:

School Year Kick-Off Parrish, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Join us as we welcome new middle and high school students, including new 6th graders, to youth group! Ice cream, friends, and fall schedule included! :)

North River Networking @ Beef 'O' Brady's - Parrish Parrish, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 8913 US-301 North, Parrish, FL

"Let’s Connect” – North River! Every Friday from 11:30 am-1:00 pm at Beef O Brady’s - Parrish 8913 US 301 N Parrish, FL 34219 About this Event “Let’s Connect” – North River Networking “Let’s...

ADVANCED OLD SCHOOL- PROFESSIONAL & ADVANCED WORKOUTS ONLY! AM Bradenton, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 10:00 AM

Address: RANCH, Bradenton, FL 34211

ADVANCED OLD SCHOOL- PROFESSIONAL & ADVANCED WORKOUTS ONLY!- 10 STUDENTS PER GROUP AM

SR 64 & Lena RD 1st Saturday Cleanup Bradenton, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 8100 SR 64 E, Bradenton, FL 34212

1st Saturday Cleanup in August will be at the intersection of SR 64 and Lena RD. Can't wait to see you there!

22N at Woody's River Roo Ellenton, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 5717 18th St E, Ellenton, FL

22N is Having A Wet N Wild River Party!! Come by Car, Boat, Jet Ski, or Paddle Boat to the Biggest Party in Manatee County!! You may also like the following events from 22N