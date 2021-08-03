Craig events coming up

(CRAIG, MT) Craig has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Craig:

Caddis Festival 2021 Craig, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 2987 Craig Frontage Rd, Craig, MT

Annual Craig Caddis Festival and BBQ Contest! Sat., August 28, 2021 starting @ 2 p.m. Parade, BBQ competitors, arts and crafts vendors, kids events, live music and open mic, live and silent...

Bards of the Big Sky Helena, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 1319 Helena Avenue, Helena, MT 59601

Join us at the Gala Grand Opening production of Bards of The Big Sky for the Helena Avenue Theatre, home of the Montana Playwrights Network.

The Great Divide 50 & 25K Trail Run Marysville, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Description: You don’t want to miss this spectacular mountain trail run at Great Divide ski area! Join the Wolf PACK for our 2021 summer running celebration! This is more than a race! Join us for...

Cascade Pro Rodeo Cascade, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 85 Wolfe Rd, Cascade, MT

The Cascade Pro Rodeo will be held on Friday, August 13th – Saturday, August 14th, 2021 in Cascade, Montana. This Cascade rodeo is held at Chestnut Valley Arena.

LIRP Exercise and Community Demonstration Cascade, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 321 Central Ave W, Cascade, MT

Local Integrated Response Plan (LIRP) Exercise and Community Demonstration MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, Mont. – Malmstrom Airmen will participate in a Local Integrated Response Plan exercise and...