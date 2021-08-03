Delhi calendar: What's coming up

(DELHI, CO) Delhi has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Delhi:

The Barlow at The Trinidad Lounge Trinidad, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 PM

Address: 421 N Commercial St, Trinidad, CO 81082

The Barlow comes to Trindad Lounge on 9/18 for some honky tonkin'! www.thebarlowband.com www.instagram.com/thebarlowband

Rad Dirt Fest - Trinidad Colorado Trinidad, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 32610 Colorado 12, Trinidad, CO

New gravel event in Trinidad the weekend of October 2-3. Mike and I have booked two sites in the Trinidad State Park campground (Carpious Ridge...

Love Gang w/ Eagle Wing Trinidad, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 421 N Commercial St, Trinidad, CO

Check out the past concert and event calendar for Eagle Wing in Denver & Boulder along with detailed ticket and venue information including photos, videos, bios, maps and more.

Local Extract Trinidad, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 421 N Commercial St, Trinidad, CO

Local dope dudes Local Extract return to the 'Dad for a night of mountain reggae. Thursday, August 5th, 2021 7pm doors, 8pm-ish show $6 (at the door only) / 21+

Playground Maintenance Technician- Day 2 Trinidad, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 3130 Santa Fe Trail, Trinidad, CO

PMT (Playground Maintenance Technician) – This two-day course will focus on the maintenance, inspection principles, and best practices. A virtual playground will allow for a hands-on discussion...