Chalk, TX

Coming soon: Chalk events

Posted by 
Chalk Bulletin
Chalk Bulletin
 5 days ago

(CHALK, TX) Live events are lining up on the Chalk calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Chalk area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kzBLH_0bGRRucU00

STS SUMMERTIDE

Childress, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1100 7th St NW, Childress, TX

Jr Patriot Qualifier in Break Away, Tie Down, Pole Bending, Goat Tying Childress TX Mashburn Event Center 940-732-6031

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07LNbq_0bGRRucU00

ROARING SPRINGS, TX

Roaring Springs, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

OLD SETTLERS RHAA COMPETITION AUGUST 27, 2021 8:00 AM ROARING SPRINGS, TX RHAA CLASSES Jr. Youth - $90 Sr. Youth - $90 Box-Drive-Box-Drive - $100 Wrangler - $150 Cowboy - $150 Ranch Hand - $150...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pcG7X_0bGRRucU00

Lance and Jeremy Acoustic

Quanah, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 201 S Main St, Quanah, TX

Lance and Jeremy Acoustic is on Facebook. To connect with Lance and Jeremy Acoustic, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QmtTn_0bGRRucU00

Cowboy Coffee

Quanah, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 777 State Hwy Park Rd 62, Quanah, TX

Join a park ranger, learn how homesteaders and cowboys would brew coffee while out on the range rounding up longhorns or just out on the frontier. Meet: Day-use Area next to the Pavilion What to...

Birding with a Ranger

Quanah, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 777 State Hwy Park Rd 62, Quanah, TX

Come learn the basics of birding. We will learn some of the common birds that call Copper Breaks home and maybe see a few. Bring: Your own binoculars or we have loaner binoculars. Loaner...

Chalk Bulletin

Chalk Bulletin

Chalk, TX
ABOUT

With Chalk Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

