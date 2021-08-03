Coming soon: Chalk events

(CHALK, TX) Live events are lining up on the Chalk calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Chalk area:

STS SUMMERTIDE Childress, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1100 7th St NW, Childress, TX

Jr Patriot Qualifier in Break Away, Tie Down, Pole Bending, Goat Tying Childress TX Mashburn Event Center 940-732-6031

ROARING SPRINGS, TX Roaring Springs, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

OLD SETTLERS RHAA COMPETITION AUGUST 27, 2021 8:00 AM ROARING SPRINGS, TX RHAA CLASSES Jr. Youth - $90 Sr. Youth - $90 Box-Drive-Box-Drive - $100 Wrangler - $150 Cowboy - $150 Ranch Hand - $150...

Lance and Jeremy Acoustic Quanah, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 201 S Main St, Quanah, TX

Cowboy Coffee Quanah, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 777 State Hwy Park Rd 62, Quanah, TX

Join a park ranger, learn how homesteaders and cowboys would brew coffee while out on the range rounding up longhorns or just out on the frontier. Meet: Day-use Area next to the Pavilion What to...

Birding with a Ranger Quanah, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 777 State Hwy Park Rd 62, Quanah, TX

Come learn the basics of birding. We will learn some of the common birds that call Copper Breaks home and maybe see a few. Bring: Your own binoculars or we have loaner binoculars. Loaner...