Centralia events calendar

(CENTRALIA, OK) Centralia has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Centralia:

2021 OCA Summer Workshop Afton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 57301 E, OK-125, Afton, OK

Events happening in Afton, Oklahoma on Friday, 13th August 2021 information about Upcoming events in Afton like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance

Steak Under the Stars Summer Party Vinita, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 440626 East 230 Road, Vinita, OK 74301

A beautifully cooked woodfired Kansas City Strip Steak will be served on the grounds near the Piguet's Prime Time restaurant.

Mary Moore Charity Event Afton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 57301 E, OK-125, Afton, OK

The 15th annual Mary Moore Charity Event, golf tournament, and silent auction, will be held on August 20, 2021, beginning at 11:30 am. Following will be lunch at 11:45 am with a shotgun start at...

Watch Fire Vinita, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 915 E Apperson Rd, Vinita, OK

Watch Fire will entail a mobile memorial which includes a "Half Wall" honoring our soldiers who served our country as well as 1 of the 34 "tiger cages" which held our soldiers/P.O.W.M.I.A captive...

Drive-Thru Back 2 School Bash Vinita, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 330 W Dwain Willis Ave, Vinita, OK

Low-income families of Craig County with students in Pre-K to 12th grade are invited to register for the 2021 Back 2 School Bash. Each child will be given a backpack filled with school supplies...