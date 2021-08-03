Centralia events calendar
(CENTRALIA, OK) Centralia has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Centralia:
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: 57301 E, OK-125, Afton, OK
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Address: 440626 East 230 Road, Vinita, OK 74301
A beautifully cooked woodfired Kansas City Strip Steak will be served on the grounds near the Piguet's Prime Time restaurant.
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:30 AM
Address: 57301 E, OK-125, Afton, OK
The 15th annual Mary Moore Charity Event, golf tournament, and silent auction, will be held on August 20, 2021, beginning at 11:30 am. Following will be lunch at 11:45 am with a shotgun start at...
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:59 PM
Address: 915 E Apperson Rd, Vinita, OK
Watch Fire will entail a mobile memorial which includes a "Half Wall" honoring our soldiers who served our country as well as 1 of the 34 "tiger cages" which held our soldiers/P.O.W.M.I.A captive...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM
Address: 330 W Dwain Willis Ave, Vinita, OK
Low-income families of Craig County with students in Pre-K to 12th grade are invited to register for the 2021 Back 2 School Bash. Each child will be given a backpack filled with school supplies...
