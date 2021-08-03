Cancel
Centralia, OK

Centralia events calendar

Posted by 
Centralia Voice
Centralia Voice
 5 days ago

(CENTRALIA, OK) Centralia has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Centralia:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11pg0B_0bGRRsr200

2021 OCA Summer Workshop

Afton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 57301 E, OK-125, Afton, OK

Events happening in Afton, Oklahoma on Friday, 13th August 2021 information about Upcoming events in Afton like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uq0fg_0bGRRsr200

Steak Under the Stars Summer Party

Vinita, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 440626 East 230 Road, Vinita, OK 74301

A beautifully cooked woodfired Kansas City Strip Steak will be served on the grounds near the Piguet's Prime Time restaurant.

Learn More

Mary Moore Charity Event

Afton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 57301 E, OK-125, Afton, OK

The 15th annual Mary Moore Charity Event, golf tournament, and silent auction, will be held on August 20, 2021, beginning at 11:30 am. Following will be lunch at 11:45 am with a shotgun start at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CqQ2k_0bGRRsr200

Watch Fire

Vinita, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 915 E Apperson Rd, Vinita, OK

Watch Fire will entail a mobile memorial which includes a "Half Wall" honoring our soldiers who served our country as well as 1 of the 34 "tiger cages" which held our soldiers/P.O.W.M.I.A captive...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UhQc8_0bGRRsr200

Drive-Thru Back 2 School Bash

Vinita, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 330 W Dwain Willis Ave, Vinita, OK

Low-income families of Craig County with students in Pre-K to 12th grade are invited to register for the 2021 Back 2 School Bash. Each child will be given a backpack filled with school supplies...

Learn More

Centralia Voice

Centralia Voice

Centralia, OK
